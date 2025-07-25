ReelTime’s RLTR Outperforms All Major AI Stocks for Second Week in a Row – Two-Week Surge Hits 73% as RI Gains Traction with Samsung Launch, National Media Campaign, and Green Stock News Recognition

RLTR remains the top-performing AI stock for a second consecutive week, surpassing tech heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Palantir (PLTR).

ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) announced today that its stock closed at $0.01626, up 12.1% from last week’s close of $0.0145. This follows a 54% surge the previous week, bringing RLTR’s two-week gain to approximately 73%-outperforming every major AI stock for two consecutive weeks.

While industry leaders such as Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD, and Palantir (PLTR) posted small gains or modest declines, RLTR has become the standout in the AI sector. The surge reflects growing excitement surrounding Reel Intelligence (RI), ReelTime’s groundbreaking AI platform, after a series of major announcements and media exposure.

Performance Snapshot (July 21 – July 25, 2025)

Company Ticker 07/21 Close 07/25 Close % Change ReelTime Media RLTR $0.0145 $0.0163 +12.1% Microsoft MSFT $509.97 ~$513 +0.6% NVIDIA NVDA $172.39 ~$174 +0.9% Alphabet (Google) GOOGL $185.06 ~$193.22 +4.4% Amazon AMZN $226.12 ~$231.90 +2.6% Meta Platforms META $704.21 ~$718.16 +2.0% AMD AMD $156.99 ~$160 +1.9% Palantir PLTR $153.53 ~$155 +1.0%

“The market is validating what we’ve always known, RI represents one future of AI,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “Smarter, more capable, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable, RI is now available to millions of consumers instantly, and we are just getting started.”

This momentum follows ReelTime’s national media campaign introducing Reel Intelligence (RI) to the public. Hailed by experts as “smarter, more capable, more efficient, and significantly more environmentally friendly than any AI today,” RI delivers a full suite of capabilities-from 4K video and photorealistic images to music creation and advanced coding-in one platform.

Recently featured in Green Stock News as “the most powerful AI ever conceived,” RI’s breakthrough lies in its distributed architecture, eliminating energy-hungry data centers in favor of a global computing network. This design makes RI not only astonishingly efficient but also the greenest AI solution on the market, a key advantage attracting sustainability-focused investors.

RI’s accessibility is equally disruptive: it’s now instantly available on 83 million Samsung devices across North America, no app store, no downloads, just a direct link at TryRINow.com. This frictionless deployment has rapidly expanded RI’s user base and reinforces its status as the most powerful and most accessible AI available today.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTC PINK: RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company’s flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn, CEO

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: ReelTime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire