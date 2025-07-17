ReelTime Launches National Media Campaign Showcasing “Reel Intelligence” (RI) The AI Revolution You’ve Never Heard Of… Until Now

Experts have hailed RI as smarter, more capable, higher quality, more efficient, and significantly more environmentally friendly than any AI on the market today.

ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) announced today that it is launching a powerful media campaign beginning next week to introduce the public to Reel Intelligence (RI), its groundbreaking intelligence platform that experts have hailed as smarter, more capable, higher quality, more efficient, and significantly more environmentally friendly than any AI on the market today.

This comes just 9 days after it was announced that its revolutionary platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), had officially surpassed all major AI video generation platforms in quality, capability, and intelligence. While competitors like OpenAI’s Sora, Pika, Runway ML, Luma AI, Synthesia, and DeepBrain struggle to support native 4K output, RI now natively generates up to 30-second 4K video clips with unmatched fidelity and fluidity, setting a new standard for AI-powered media creation.

Until now, RI has been a closely guarded secret, utilized primarily by elite industry insiders, AI experts, and power users who have marveled at its unmatched versatility and intelligence. RI is not just another AI, it’s the evolution of intelligence, designed from the ground up to outperform traditional AI models at every level.

Unlike conventional AI platforms that rely on massive energy-draining data centers, costly maintenance, and rigid chipsets, RI operates on a distributed computing model. It exists fluidly throughout the connected digital universe, self-learning in real time and continually improving without the constraints of physical infrastructure. This architecture makes RI not only vastly more efficient but also dramatically more environmentally sustainable than traditional AI systems.

The results speak for themselves: ReelTime’s stock (RLTR), although still relatively unknown, has quietly outperformed tech giants such as NVIDIA (NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN) year-to-date, signaling investor confidence and growing market awareness as the company begins to pull back the curtain on its revolutionary technology.

From lightning-fast research and pro-level image and video generation to Grammy-worthy music production, RI is the only all-in-one AI platform capable of seamlessly creating everything, from cinematic 4K video to chart-ready songs, under one roof. It is making many of those capabilities available to the public for free at www.tryrinow.com beginning Monday.

“RI’s music beats Google MusicLM, Boomy, and more, with real vocals, real emotion,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “RI has already produced Grammy-eligible tracks, and now we’re beginning to bring its groundbreaking capabilities to the public.”

Starting next week, ReelTime’s national media campaign will kick off with high-impact radio ads across top music streaming platforms, targeting music lovers and creatives eager to experience the next wave of innovation. The campaign will expand moving forward to include terrestrial radio, streaming digital video, TV, and others offering early adopters an exclusive first look and free trial access to RI’s full capabilities.

“This is more than a launch, it’s a movement,” added Henthorn. “RI changes the game for anyone who creates, analyzes, or innovates. Whether you’re an artist, a developer, or a business leader, RI does it all, better, faster, and greener than anything else out there. We are excited to allow the public to experience some of what is just the tip of the iceberg of RIs capabilities.”

RI’s edge comes from its distributed processing model, which allows it to divide workloads intelligently across multiple specialized nodes throughout the connected universe. This makes RI faster, more scalable, and dramatically more energy-efficient than legacy centralized AI systems used by OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic.

More importantly, RI is self-learning. Rather than waiting for manual retraining, it continuously improves its output through proprietary, real-time feedback loops, enabling it to evolve faster than any competing model.

