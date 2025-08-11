ReElement Technologies Produces Greater than 99.9% Pure Separated Germanium

Successfully achieves high-purity germanium from recycled material and ore-based feedstock through internally developed flow sheet

Targeting defense and advanced industrial partners requiring 99.9%-99.999% purity, sourced from virgin supply or customer-provided recycled feedstock

Multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform continues to set global benchmarks for versatility and efficiency

American Resources Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources”) through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement” or “RTC”), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced it has successfully developed commercial protocols to produce ultra-high-purity germanium from both recycled and ore-based feedstocks for commercial and defense applications. The company has achieved greater than 99.9% purity and designed its commercial process flows to meet the growing market demand for germanium products with purities ranging from 99.9% to 99.999%.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies commented, “The demand for germanium in both the commercial and defense industries is significant and growing. In recent months, we have received numerous recycled and ore-based feedstocks, which we’ve leveraged to develop commercial flow sheets aimed at partnering with feedstock providers and customers who need this refined material today. I couldn’t be more proud of our team’s ability to establish these processing parameters using our industry-leading technology here in the United States. Over the past few years, our focus has been on developing technical flow sheets for a wide range of critical material inputs while scaling our existing production. Our innovative refining platform continues to demonstrate unmatched versatility and efficiency, enabling a truly independent critical mineral supply chain. Over the next year, we will be focused on scaling production not only at our Marion facility but also at partner facilities worldwide through our collaborative, partnership-based model.”

Jensen continued, “Importantly, the team has developed these processes with a focus on cost-effectiveness and economic viability. We believe we are the most cost-effective, versatile, and scalable solution on the market today, both in terms of CapEx and OpEx. Our platform reduces the risks associated with deploying midstream processing solutions and helps unlock and catalyze domestic markets. We look forward to sharing more about our strategic relationships in the near future and continuing to work with our global customer base while meeting the critical needs of the U.S. defense industry.”

About Germanium in National Defense and Commercial Applications

Germanium is primarily used as a semiconductor material in electronics and as a component in optical devices, particularly for infrared applications. It’s also used in fiber optics, solar cells, and as a catalyst.

Semiconductors:

Germanium is a semiconductor, meaning it can conduct electricity under certain conditions. This property makes it crucial for transistors and other electronic components, especially in high-speed and high-frequency applications. While silicon has largely replaced germanium in many electronic devices, it’s still used in specific applications like SiGe alloys for integrated circuits.

Infrared Optics:

Germanium is transparent to infrared (IR) radiation, making it ideal for lenses, windows, and other optical components used in IR imaging and sensing, such as night vision equipment and thermal imaging devices.

Fiber Optics:

Germanium is used to dope optical fibers, improving their performance in transmitting data and light signals.

Solar Cells:

Germanium’s properties make it suitable as a substrate material in solar cells, particularly in multi-junction solar cells, where it is often combined with other materials like silicon.

Catalysts:

Germanium compounds are used as catalysts in the production of plastics and other materials.

ReElement’s Technological Edge: Chromatographic Separation and Purification

ReElement employs continuous chromatography, a breakthrough in rare earth separation and purification that delivers:

Aqueous Chemistry – Eliminates the need for toxic and hazardous organic solvents, making the process safer and more environmentally friendly.

Lower Capital Expenditures – A few chromatography units can replace hundreds or even thousands of mixer-settlers to achieve the same throughput and product requirements.

High Versatility – An intrinsic-parameter-based design and predictive simulation tools allow for rapid, adaptable refining across various feedstocks and production scales.

Modular and Scalable Capacity – Easily expands processing volumes in alignment with growing feedstock availability.

Localized Processing – Reduces the need for raw ore transportation across the globe, strengthening supply chain security and efficiency.

ReElement’s refining platform – originally developed by Purdue University for pharmaceutical purification – has been engineered to separate rare earths and critical minerals with exceptional efficiency, scalability, and purity. Their patented, programmable platform handles multiple feedstocks and minerals, enabling rapid modular deployment across locations and resource types. Unlike legacy solvent extraction methods, it uses far fewer chemicals, requires less space, and generates minimal waste – making it faster to permit and simpler to co-locate near feedstock or end-use customers. This breakthrough eliminates a major chokepoint in global critical mineral supply chains, which has been dominated by single-source processing, no longer tenable as the U.S. must forge critical mineral supply chain independence, both through refining in the U.S. and in partnership with allies abroad – while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies’ process and technology here – Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable “Powered by ReElement” process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners’ material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain’s growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 – 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire