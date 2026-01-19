REE Medical to Connect With Veterans at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas

REE Medical will attend SHOT Show 2026 , taking place January 20-23 at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, to engage with veterans seeking support related to VA disability claims through independent medical documentation.

Located at Booth #80123 in the Archery Business Pavilion, REE Medical will provide information and education for veterans interested in understanding how medical evidence is evaluated during the VA disability rating process.

SHOT Show, one of the largest trade events in the firearms, outdoor, and tactical industries, attracts a significant veteran audience each year. REE Medical’s presence reflects the company’s ongoing focus on outreach, education, and veteran-first support.

REE Medical has worked with more than 95,000 veterans nationwide, coordinating independent medical evaluations designed to clearly document functional impairment in accordance with VA disability rating criteria. The company does not provide legal representation, negotiate benefits, or guarantee outcomes.

“Many veterans attend SHOT Show not just as industry professionals, but as former service members navigating life after the military,” said a company representative. “Our goal is to provide clarity around medical documentation and help veterans better understand how their records are reviewed within the VA system.”

REE Medical’s approach is centered on integrity, clarity, and respect for veterans, ensuring every client receives transparent information and support throughout the medical documentation process.

Veterans, industry professionals, and media representatives are invited to visit REE Medical at Booth #80123 during the show.

About REE Medical

REE Medical supports veterans through the VA disability claims process by coordinating independent medical evidence. Centered around the values of integrity, clarity, and veterans-first service, the company ensures every client receives the support and respect they deserve. Learn more at REEMedical.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Whittington

Lauren.whittington@reemedical.com

281-309-4901

