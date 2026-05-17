Redwood AI Plans to Develop Canadian and U.S. Defence Compliance Capabilities for its Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Platform

Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N)(WKN:A422EZ) (“Redwood” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it plans to expand its Quantum.IQ post-quantum cybersecurity platform (the “Platform“) to enhance operability with certain Canadian and U.S. defence compliance capabilities. This work is being undertaken by the Company’s cybersecurity and compliance software development team, comprised of employees and consultants, in response to potential customer requirements under Canada’s Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (“CPCSC“) and the United States’ Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (“CMMC“), cybersecurity programs that establish requirements for organizations participating in certain government and defence supply chains. The Company believes that as these requirements become increasingly integrated into North American defence procurement, organizations will need to demonstrate that appropriate cybersecurity controls are in place in order to participate in applicable contracting opportunities.

Redwood’s initial development focus is on capabilities intended to support Level 1 requirements under the CPCSC and CMMC programs. The Company is developing functionality for the Quantum.IQ platform intended to help users maintain inventories of applicable cybersecurity controls, organize supporting documentation and assemble evidence used in compliance workflows. The planned capabilities are intended to draw from live technical data generated through the Platform, reducing reliance on manual evidence collection and helping organizations maintain a more structured record of their cybersecurity posture.

The planned capabilities would extend the Platform beyond cryptographic asset discovery, quantum-readiness assessment and post-quantum migration planning to address cybersecurity compliance requirements that organizations face today. This is intended to allow the Platform to support both near-term cybersecurity compliance requirements and longer-term preparation for the transition to post-quantum security within the same operating environment. Where higher levels of assurance require independent third-party assessment, Redwood expects those requirements would be addressed through relationships with appropriately qualified or accredited assessors rather than through the Platform itself.

“Cybersecurity compliance is becoming increasingly connected to the ability of companies to participate in defence supply chains. For many organizations, this is no longer simply about adopting cybersecurity best practices. They need to understand their environment, demonstrate that required controls are in place and produce evidence to support that position,” stated Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood AI. “By expanding Quantum.IQ’s capabilities in this area, our objective is to help organizations address cybersecurity requirements they face today while also preparing their systems for the transition to post-quantum security.”

Preparing for the Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Transition

The development forms part of Redwood’s broader strategy of applying artificial intelligence and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies to security challenges facing government, defence, critical infrastructure and other mission-critical operations. Post-quantum cybersecurity is focused on preparing digital systems and cryptographic infrastructure for a future in which sufficiently capable quantum computers could compromise certain encryption methods widely used today. The potential cybersecurity implications of quantum computing are becoming increasingly urgent as the technology advances.[1] “Q-Day” refers to the point at which sufficiently capable quantum computers could break certain forms of conventional encryption currently used to protect sensitive communications, business information and financial data.[2] Experts have warned that Q-Day could potentially arrive within the next five to ten years.[3] The cybersecurity risk may also begin before Q-Day itself. Concerns extend to “harvest now, decrypt later”[4] attacks, in which adversaries collect encrypted information today with the intention of decrypting it once sufficiently capable quantum computers become available.[5] This creates a present-day concern for organizations responsible for sensitive information that may need to remain secure for many years.

Enterprise investment in quantum computing is also accelerating as organizations prepare for both its potential applications and cybersecurity implications.[6] Enterprise users spent approximately US$300 million on quantum initiatives in 2025, surpassing the combined spending of research laboratories and governments for the first time, according to research from Boston Consulting Group.[7] The same research found that 62% of 275 major global companies across 11 industries were spending at least US$1 million annually on quantum initiatives and had established dedicated quantum programs.[8] Companies are investing in both potential commercial applications of quantum computing and defensive efforts to protect systems against the future ability of quantum computers to break existing encryption technologies.[9]

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defence, public safety and life sciences. The Company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI’s technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

“Louis Dron“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. In this news release, forward-looking information includes statements regarding: the Company’s plans to develop and expand Canadian and U.S. defence compliance capabilities for the Platform; the scope, timing, technical feasibility, performance and intended functionality of those capabilities, including their potential to support CPCSC and CMMC requirements, compliance workflows, control inventories, documentation and evidence collection; the proposed use of live technical data generated through the Platform; the potential expansion, deployment and commercialization of the Platform; the Platform’s ability to support near-term compliance requirements and longer-term post-quantum cybersecurity preparation; potential relationships with qualified or accredited third-party assessors; anticipated customer requirements and adoption; potential opportunities involving defence contractors, prime contractors and other participants in government and defence supply chains; the increasing integration of cybersecurity requirements into North American defence procurement; the timing and potential effects of advances in quantum computing, including the potential timing of “Q-Day” and risks associated with “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks; and the Company’s business plans and strategy generally.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the Company’s ability to complete development of the planned capabilities on the anticipated terms and timelines; the availability of sufficient financial, technical and human resources; the continued development and implementation of the CPCSC and CMMC programs substantially as currently contemplated; the applicability of those programs to prospective customers; the availability of qualified or accredited third-party assessors; customer demand for cybersecurity compliance and post-quantum cybersecurity solutions; the Company’s ability to integrate, deploy, protect and commercialize the Platform; and general economic, market, regulatory and industry conditions. Although the Company considers these assumptions reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to: delays, cost overruns or technical challenges in developing, testing, integrating or deploying the planned capabilities; changes to, delays in, differing interpretations of, or the Company’s inability to satisfy requirements under the CPCSC, CMMC or other applicable standards; the fact that the Platform is not itself an assessment, certification or guarantee of compliance, procurement eligibility or contract award; reliance on third-party assessors, service providers, data sources and technology infrastructure; evolving cybersecurity threats, artificial intelligence, quantum-computing technology and related regulation; errors, vulnerabilities, service disruptions, data loss, privacy breaches or cybersecurity incidents affecting the Platform or its users; limited operating history, competition, intellectual property protection, dependence on key personnel, financing requirements and the availability of capital; customer adoption, procurement cycles and commercialization risk; and general economic, market and geopolitical conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company are described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will occur, or, if they occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

[1] https://edition.cnn.com/2026/05/17/science/quantum-computing-cybersecurity-q-day [2] Ibid. [3] Ibid. [4] “Harvest now, decrypt later” describes the collection and storage of encrypted data today for potential decryption in the future using sufficiently capable quantum computers. (See https://www.nist.gov/cybersecurity-and-privacy/what-post-quantum-cryptography.) [5] Ibid. [6] https://www.wsj.com/tech/businesses-are-spending-big-on-quantum-c73060ad [7] Ibid. [8] Ibid. [9] Ibid. SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire