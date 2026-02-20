Redwood AI Corp. Announces Engagement for IR Services

Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(Frankfurt:Y0N)(WKN: A422EZ) (the “Company“) announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) (“MCS“) for the provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the “Services“). The Services are expected to run until April 20, 2026, or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS CAD 1,000,000 as consideration for its services. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

The Company also announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements dated February 20, 2026, with a director of the Company and certain creditors (collectively, the “Creditors“) (the “Settlement Agreements“). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 236,003 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share” and collectively, the “Shares“) at a deemed price of $1.71 per Share in full settlement of an aggregate amount of $403,571.96 of outstanding indebtedness (the “Settlement“).

The Settlement is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the Settlement is expected to occur on or about February 27, 2026.

The securities to be issued to Thorlund Holdings, an entity controlled by Kristian Thorlund, and to Kristian Thorlund constitute a Related Party Transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holdings in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Shares, nor the consideration paid for the Shares, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Settlement because the details were not settled until shortly prior to closing of the Settlement and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for business reasons.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI is a Vancouver-based artificial intelligence company providing software and analytics solutions for chemical and pharmaceutical development. Its platform integrates state-of-the-art AI models, cheminformatics, and operational data to support synthesis planning, process optimization, and supply-chain decision-making, helping reduce time, cost, and risk from early development through commercialization.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (888) 530-8488

Email: investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of commencement of trading of the Company’s Shares on the CSE and the Company’s future goals and objectives. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company’s strategy or expectations regarding its software will materialize as anticipated or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

