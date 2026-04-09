Redwood AI Announces Upgraded Cloud-Based Reactosphere Platform with Enhanced Security and Expanded Core Capabilities

Enhancements Designed to Increase Use Case for Defence-Related and Other Sensitive Industry Companies

Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN:A422EZ) (“Redwood” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Reactosphere (the “Software” or “Platform“), its AI-driven chemical synthesis platform, is now fully deployed in the cloud and accessible to users through an enhanced, production-ready software environment. Rebuilt on a scalable and secure architecture, this upgrade to Reactosphere marks the next stage in Redwood’s software development and future commercialization strategy, giving users access to a more stable, reliable, and extensible platform while establishing the technical base needed to allow for wider operational use. The enhanced architecture and security framework are also intended to strengthen the Platform’s relevance and potential use for defence-related companies, public safety organizations, and other organizations operating in high-security environments, including organizations engaged in chemical analysis, threat assessment, and mission-critical operations.

This latest development represents an important transition from prototype functionality to a more mature operational platform. Reactosphere now runs across dedicated development and production environments, a structure designed to improve system stability, support quality assurance, and enable smoother deployment of future updates and capabilities. By establishing this modern architecture, Redwood has created a stronger technical foundation for long-term performance, maintainability, and scale.

Reactosphere includes secure sign-in, role-based access controls, and additional safeguards intended to protect customer information and platform access. Within the shared architecture, strict access controls and logical data segregation help ensure that each organization’s information will remain isolated, while secure networking practices and encryption at rest and in transit are implemented throughout the system. These measures are intended to support enterprise readiness as Redwood continues to expand Platform availability.

In addition to its upgraded infrastructure, Reactosphere now delivers the key capabilities previously demonstrated in the prototype within a more robust, production-ready environment. Users will be able to save projects, track progress over time, and return seamlessly to ongoing work, enabling a more continuous and practical user experience. These improvements are designed to make the Platform more useful in real-world settings while also preparing Redwood to introduce future functionality on top of a stronger software base.

“Building Reactosphere in a more secure and scalable cloud environment improves how the Platform performs today and how we can continue developing it going forward. That stronger technical foundation gives us more flexibility to refine the Platform, introduce new capabilities, support users more consistently, and enable broader use. We believe these improvements are also important in supporting potential use by defence-related companies and public safety organizations requiring chemistry-driven analysis and decision-making, as well as those that require the highest levels of security, reliability, and operational resilience from their software platforms,” said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defence and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI’s platform enables faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

“Louis Dron“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

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Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “potential” and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform and to the safety enhancements made thereto, and the expectation that the Software may be utilized for dug discovery or development or to further defence or safety solutions.. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

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