Redwood AI Announces Collaboration with Resilience Biosciences Inc. to Advance AI-Assisted Small-Molecule Drug Development

Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) (“Redwood” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with Resilience Biosciences Inc. (“Resilience” or “RBI“), a Vancouver-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to support the development and evaluation of AI-assisted computational chemistry workflows for small-molecule drug development. The collaboration will allow Resilience to use Redwood’s AI platform to explore new drug-like molecules more efficiently, with a focus on identifying useful chemical designs that may facilitate development, manufacture, and intellectual property evaluation.

Redwood believes this collaboration represents an important application of artificial intelligence in the life sciences sector, where computational tools can help scientific teams evaluate broader areas of chemical space more efficiently, identify structurally relevant candidates, and support more informed decision-making in early-stage drug development. The collaboration is focused on applying Redwood’s computational chemistry, cheminformatics, and synthetic route design capabilities to assist Resilience’s small-molecule discovery and development efforts. The work is expected to include support for systematic derivative generation, preliminary patentability and freedom-to-operate workflow support, and retrosynthetic analysis for potential drug candidates.

As part of the collaboration, Redwood will work with Resilience to evaluate and co-develop a synthetic assistance workflow aimed at supporting the modification of core drug scaffolds and the identification of novel chemical space. The platform is intended to help streamline early scientific analysis by combining in-silico synthesis planning tools with expert review from experienced synthetic chemists.

“Small-molecule development requires a careful balance of creativity, scientific rigour, synthetic feasibility, and intellectual property awareness. Our goal is to give research teams better tools to explore chemical possibilities in a structured, secure, and scalable way. This collaboration demonstrates how AI can be applied to practical, IP-aware chemistry workflows that support a more efficient path from early molecular ideas to development-ready opportunities,” stated Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer.

Resilience is developing non-opioid therapeutics for opioid withdrawal, withdrawal-associated pain, and related neurocognitive symptoms. Redwood’s work under the collaboration is specifically scoped to small-molecule chemistry support and is designed to complement Resilience’s internal scientific and development activities.

“This collaboration with Redwood aligns closely with RBI’s long-term strategy of building an integrated translational platform focused on next-generation therapeutics for addiction, pain, and neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Matthew Roberts, Chief Operations Advisor at Resilience Biosciences.

“This collaboration with Redwood is aimed at strengthening the scientific, operational, and drug development capabilities that support RBI’s expanding portfolio of non-opioid therapeutic programs,” stated Prof. Anthony Phillips, CEO at Resilience Biosciences.

The Company believes that AI-assisted chemistry workflows can play a meaningful role in accelerating early discovery work by helping teams generate and assess candidate structures, evaluate synthetic practicality, and better organize complex scientific inputs before downstream experimental and legal review.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI’s platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

About Resilience Biosciences Inc.

Resilience Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing non-opioid, evidence-based therapeutics for opioid withdrawal, withdrawal-associated pain, and cognitive deficits. The company integrates drug development, formulation, and translational research with a focus on corporate innovation and strategic partnerships. Operating within a leading academic research environment, Resilience leverages modern laboratory infrastructure and scientific expertise to support efficient preclinical and early-stage development. Resilience Biosciences aims to advance differentiated therapies with clear clinical and commercial pathways.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

“Louis Dron“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “potential” and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform, the expectation that the Platform may be utilized for drug discovery or development or to further defense or safety solutions, and the expectation that the Company’s advisory board members will be successful in enhancing the use cases for the Platform. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

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