Redfin Reports New Listings Rise 8%, Giving the New Year’s Buyers More Homes to Choose From

Supply increased from a year earlier to close out 2024, while pending home sales posted a small decline as mortgage rates remained near 7%

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) — New listings increased 8% year over year during the four weeks ending December 29, while the total number of homes for sale rose 10%, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.





Redfin is taking a break from analysis this week, but please see the tables below for the latest housing-market data. Redfin will be back with full commentary next week.

For Redfin economists’ takes on the housing market, please visit Redfin’s “From Our Economists” page.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 7.07% (Jan. 2) Down from 7.14% 2 weeks earlier Up from 6.7% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.91% (week ending Jan. 2) Highest level since July Up from 6.61% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Down 13% from 2 weeks earlier (as of 2 weeks ending Dec. 27) Down 17% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Essentially unchanged from a month earlier (as of week ending Dec. 29) Down 1% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index a measure of tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Touring activity Down 52% from the start of the year (as of Dec. 28) At this time last year, it was down 55% from the start of 2023 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company Google searches for “home for sale” Up 30% from a month earlier (as of Dec. 28) Down 4% Google Trends

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending Dec. 29, 2024 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending Dec. 29, 2024 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $383,750 6.4% Biggest increase since October 2022 Median asking price $373,500 5.6% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,515 at a 6.91% mortgage rate 8.1% Pending sales 54,357 -1.1% New listings 48,705 7.7% Active listings 905,822 9.7% Months of supply 4.2 +0.5 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions. Share of homes off market in two weeks 23.7% Down from 26% Median days on market 47 +6 days Share of homes sold above list price 22.9% Down from 24% Average sale-to-list price ratio 98.3% -0.1 pt.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending Dec. 29, 2024 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Milwaukee (17.4%) Cleveland (14.3%) Philadelphia (13.5%) Chicago (11.9%) Nassau County, NY (11.8%) n/a Increased in all metros Pending sales Detroit (11.9%) Anaheim, CA (10.4%) New Brunswick, NJ (7.5%) San Francisco (7.3%) Los Angeles (4.7%) Orlando, FL (-12.4%) Houston (-9.3%) San Antonio (-9%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (-8.9%) Indianapolis (-5.8%) Increased in 16 metros New listings San Francisco (48%) Oakland, CA (36.6%) Seattle (21.6%) Virginia Beach, VA (21.6%) San Jose, CA (21.5%) San Antonio (-12.7%) Detroit (-9.5%) Austin, TX (-8.4%) Orlando, FL (-6.2%) Nassau County, NY (-4.6%) Declined in 8 metros

To view the full report, including charts, please visit:



https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-new-listings-rise-pending-sales-fall

