Redfin Reports Housing Supply Ends 2024 On the Rise, Up 12% Year Over Year

Active listings are rising in part because many homes are lingering on the market, causing supply to pile up

Redfin is taking a break from analysis this week, but please see the tables below for the latest housing-market data. Redfin will be back with full commentary after the holidays.

Note: Some metrics are showing weakness compared to a year earlier due to the timing of the Thanksgiving holiday; the four-week period ending Dec. 22, 2024 that Redfin uses in the final two tables below includes Thanksgiving, while the comparable period a year earlier (four weeks ending Dec. 24, 2023) does not include Thanksgiving.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 7.16% (Dec. 26) Up from 7.14% a week earlier Up from 6.67% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.85% (week ending Dec. 26) Up from 6.72% one week earlier Up from 6.61% Freddie Mac Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) 0% change from a month earlier Up 4% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index a measure of tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Touring activity Down 52.9% from the start of the year (as of Dec. 25) At this time last year, it was down 57.7% from the start of 2023 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company Google searches for “home for sale” Up 1.5% from a month earlier (as of Dec. 26) Down 26.1% Google Trends

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending Dec. 22, 2024 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending Dec. 22, 2024 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $383,725 6% Median asking price $376,000 5% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,519 at a 6.85% mortgage rate 7.1% Pending sales 58,267 -3.4% First drop in three months New listings 54,077 0% Active listings 954,703 12% Smallest increase since March Months of supply 4 +0.6 pt. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions. Share of homes off market in two weeks 25.1% Down from 27.1% Median days on market 45 +6 days Share of homes sold above list price 23.3% Down from 25.1% Average sale-to-list price ratio 98.4% -0.1 pt.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending Dec. 22, 2024 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Philadelphia (17.1%) Milwaukee (14.3%) Cleveland (13.3%) Nassau County, NY (12%) Warren, MI (11.3%) N/A Declined in 0 metros Pending sales Detroit (7.8%) Anaheim, CA (6.5%) Providence, RI (5.7%) Phoenix (3.8%) Pittsburgh (3.2%) San Antonio (-17.4%) Orlando, FL (-14%) Houston (-13.7%) Newark, NJ (-11.3%) Miami (-10.6%) Increased in 12 metros New listings Oakland, CA (9%) Las Vegas (8.9%) Tampa, FL (8.8%) Phoenix (8.7%) Virginia Beach, VA (8.4%) San Antonio (-18.3%) Nassau County (-13.9%) Boston (-12.5%) Austin, TX (-12.1%) Orlando (-12.1%) Increased in 18 metros

To view the full report, including charts, please visit:



https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-supply-rises-to-end-2024

