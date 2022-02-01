Redfin Reports Homebuying Demand Shows Early Signs of Rebound Following Weeks of Declining Mortgage Rates and Increasing Listings

Declining mortgage rates and a double-digit increase in new listings are bringing house hunters off the sidelines, with pending sales posting their smallest decline in about 20 months

Redfin is taking a break from full analysis this week, but please see the bullet points and charts below for more housing-market data. Redfin will be back with commentary next week.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.61% (Dec. 27) Lowest level since May Up slightly from 6.50% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.67% (week ending Dec. 21) Lowest level since June Up from 6.27% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Down 1% from a week earlier; up 7% from a month earlier (as of week ending Dec. 15, the most recent week for which data is available) Down 18% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Up 6% from a month earlier (as of the week ending Dec. 24) Down 6% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Google searches for “home for sale” Up 8% from a month earlier (as of Dec. 23) Unchanged Google Trends

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending December 24, 2023 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending December 24, 2023 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $364,250 4.5% Biggest increase since Oct. 2022. Prices are up partly because rapidly rising mortgage rates were hampering prices during this time last year. Median asking price $363,484 5.1% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,401 at a 6.67% mortgage rate 7.3% Down $334 (-12.2%) from all-time high set during the four weeks ending Oct. 22. Lowest level since February. Pending sales 57,600 -4% Smallest decline since March 2022 New listings 53,243 12.2% Biggest uptick since June 2021. The increase is partly because new listings were falling at this time last year. Active listings 817,863 -3.8% Smallest decline since June Months of supply 3.6 months +0.2 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions Share of homes off market in two weeks 27.4% Up from 25% Median days on market 39 -2 days Share of homes sold above list price 25% Up from 23% Share of homes with a price drop 5% +0.8 pts. Average sale-to-list price ratio 98.5% +0.5 pts.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending December 24, 2023 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Anaheim, CA (18.2%) Newark, NJ (17%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (13.6%) West Palm Beach, FL (13.2%) Miami (12.6%) Austin, TX (-4%) Fort Worth, TX (-2.2%) San Francisco (-1.1%) Declined in 3 metros Pending sales Dallas (8.5%) Milwaukee (8.4%) Austin (5.1%) Orlando, FL (5%) Fort Worth, TX (4.6%) Providence, RI (-15.2%) Virginia Beach, VA (-10.6%) Jacksonville, FL (-10.2%) West Palm Beach (-10.2%) Tampa, FL (-9.6%) Increased in 14 metros New listings Phoenix (31.5%) San Antonio (25.6%) Dallas (21.4%) Washington, D.C. (20.6%) Montgomery County, PA (19.6%) San Francisco (-25.7%) Indianapolis, IN (-12.8%) Atlanta (-11.5%) Warren, MI (-6.4%) Newark (-3.9%) Declined in 10 metros

