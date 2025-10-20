RedChip Companies Announces Sponsorship of the LD Micro Main Event XIX

RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its sponsorship of the LD Micro Main Event XIX, taking place October 19-21, 2025, at the historic Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

“LD Micro continues to be a vital platform for showcasing innovation and investment opportunities in the microcap space,” said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. “We’re proud to support this year’s event and to further our mission of connecting emerging growth companies with investors who share their vision for success.”

As a sponsor of the LD Micro Main Event XIX, RedChip will spotlight its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform that has helped more than a thousand emerging growth companies achieve greater visibility, liquidity, and market credibility. By combining daily outreach with unmatched multimedia reach, RedChip continues to set the standard for driving tangible outcomes in the microcap and small-cap markets.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the premier annual gatherings for the microcap and small-cap community, bringing together over 120 presenting companies for two days of dynamic presentations, engaging panels, and lively nightly entertainment. The event serves as a cornerstone for investors, issuers, and industry professionals to network, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities across the small-cap landscape.

RedChip looks forward to connecting with executives, investors, and innovators at the LD Micro Main Event XIX.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money™, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money™, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat™, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

