Red Egg Marketing Announces Semi-Annual Scholarship to Empower Future Creative & Marketing Leaders

Red Egg Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency committed to fostering creativity and supporting higher education, is proud to announce the continuation of the Red Egg Marketing Scholarship, a semi-annual award designed to ease educational expenses for students pursuing careers in marketing, creative industries, and related fields.

The Red Egg Marketing Scholarship awards two $2,500 scholarships each year – one per semester – to qualified applicants who demonstrate passion, originality, and potential in their chosen creative or marketing path. The scholarship aims to reduce the financial burden of higher education and help emerging talent pursue their academic and professional goals.

Scholarship Details

Amount: Two $2,500 awards annually.

Eligibility: Applicants must be at least a high school senior or 18 years old, currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university, and pursuing a career in marketing, communications, entrepreneurship, graphic design, journalism, web development, or other related creative fields.

Application Options: Students may submit either a compelling written essay (300-500 words) or a creative graphic/web project that tells their story and reflects how a small business has positively shaped their journey.

Deadlines: April 30 for spring semester and October 31 for fall semester applicants.

“We started the Red Egg Marketing Scholarship because we know first-hand how much of a difference even a little financial support can make for students chasing big dreams,” said Ryan Ellis, CEO and Founder of Red Egg Marketing. “As someone who has benefitted from scholarships and the financial generosity of others, it’s a privilege to be able to pay it forward and support the next generation of creatives.”

About Red Egg Marketing

Founded by Ryan Ellis, Red Egg Marketing is a Denver-based marketing agency dedicated to helping brands grow through thoughtful strategy, creative execution, and meaningful partnerships. Their commitment to community and education extends beyond client work – including initiatives like the Red Egg Marketing Scholarship that empower emerging professionals.

For more information about the Red Egg Marketing Scholarship, eligibility criteria, and application deadlines, visit: https://redeggmarketing.com/about/scholarship/.

