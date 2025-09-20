Red drop LAB. – a Swiss Startup Transforms Menstrual Blood Into an Innovative Diagnostic Tool

By Transforming Menstruation Into a Medical Resource, Red drop LAB. Gives Women Back Control Over Their Health and Breaks a Millennia-Old Taboo

What if every menstrual cycle became an opportunity to better understand women’s health? This is the bold vision of Red drop LAB., a young Swiss company developing a groundbreaking solution to analyze menstrual blood as a source of biological indicators.

A Medical Innovation Born in Switzerland

While biomedical research has long overlooked menstruation, Red drop LAB. aims to close this gap by unlocking the potential of this natural, abundant, and easily accessible fluid.

“We see menstrual blood as a miniature laboratory, rich with information about women’s overall health. Our mission is to transform this resource into a reliable and simple clinical tool,” explains Aurélie Bon, founder of Red drop LAB.

Thanks to a collection kit and a secure analysis protocol, Red drop LAB. makes regular health monitoring possible without the burden of heavy medical procedures.

Direct Impact on Women’s Health

Prevention : detect imbalances or early warning signs sooner

Accessibility : enable monitoring even for women with limited access to healthcare services

Empowerment: give women an active role in understanding their own bodies

By reframing menstruation as a source of information rather than a taboo, Red drop LAB. is part of a broader movement toward inclusive and personalized medicine.

About Red drop LAB.

Founded in Switzerland, Red drop LAB. is a startup specializing in innovation in women’s health. Its mission is to democratize access to simple, non-invasive biological diagnostics by transforming menstrual blood into a recognized biomarker.

The startup is already collaborating with academic and medical partners to scientifically validate its approaches and strengthen the clinical credibility of its analyses.

SOURCE: Red drop LAB.

