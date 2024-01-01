Record Breaking Enrollment at Newman University HERE Paves Way for New Majors

With 27 graduates this academic year, Newman University expands its offerings to students in Southwest Kansas.

GARDEN CITY, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newman University launched its HERE bachelor’s degree program in 2024 to combat the higher education desert in Southwest Kansas and is celebrating its first round of graduates of this innovative program this month. The HERE program began by offering four bachelor’s degree majors to graduates of local community colleges and due to its overwhelming support with 55 students enrolling so far, has expanded its program to include a total of ten degree tracks.









“We are thrilled with the interest we have received for HERE from the Southwest Kansas community, and congratulate our first bachelor’s degree class graduating this month,” said Vice President Academic Affairs at Newman University, Alden Stout. “Our five new degree offerings for Fall 2025 are going to bring even more opportunity to students wanting a career path that will benefit their communities and the world beyond.”

Bachelor’s degrees offered through the Newman HERE program now include Agricultural Technology Management, Applied Artificial Intelligence, Business, Computer Science, Computer Science with a focus in Cyber Security, Certified Financial Planning, Data Science, Education, Game Development and Nursing.

Newman HERE has offices and staff conveniently located near Garden City Community College offering students opportunities to meet with advisors to ensure they can find a path to a degree that fits their individual needs and career goals.

All students who graduate from Dodge City, Garden City or Seward County Community College automatically receive a $20,000 scholarship towards their bachelor’s degree, in addition to federal and state grants that have the potential to be matched by Newman.

About Newman:

Founded in 1933, Newman University is grounded in Catholic values and traditions, yet is respectful of all activities designed to educate their minds and inspire their spirits. With new courses offered at Garden City Community College, Newman hopes to bring the same to residents of Garden City.

The main campus is in Wichita, Kansas with outreach sites in Southeast Kansas, Southwest Kansas, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Newman is a sponsored ministry of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ United States Region.

About GCCC:

Founded in 1919, Garden City Community College (GCCC) has served the public longer than any other community college in Kansas. GCCC is the senior leader in community college education for Kansas, with a tradition of preparing people of all ages from diverse backgrounds for success in their lives and careers.

The mission of GCCC is to help each student become a positive contributor to the economic and social well-being of society. GCCC offers opportunities for every individual through our shared vision of becoming the premier educational nexus to progress and world-class learning in a dynamic environment. From here, you can go anywhere.

