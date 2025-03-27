Reallusion Revolutionizes Digital Human Simulations & Machine Learning Across Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reallusion, a leader in digital human character creation and animation, continues to transform real-time character applications across multiple industries, including Media & Entertainment, the Metaverse, Digital Twin, Architectural Visualization, Manufacturing, and Simulation. By emphasizing scalability and realism, Reallusion’s innovative technology enhances simulations, machine learning, and automation in groundbreaking ways.

Advancing Industrial Simulation and Machine Learning

Reallusion has long been at the forefront of digital content and application development for industrial simulations and machine learning, focusing on the creation of highly realistic digital humans and autonomous behaviors. These advancements are widely adopted by top-tier partners such as NVIDIA, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Volvo, Microsoft, Google, LG, Samsung, Axis Communications, Bentley Systems, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, General Motors, Stellantis, and more.

Simulation Applications for Industry Demands

Reallusion’s powerful solutions cater to 5 key aspects:

Digital Twin : AI-driven digital humans enhance simulations, enabling real-time testing and optimized workflows that reduce risk, cost, and time.

: AI-driven digital humans enhance simulations, enabling real-time testing and optimized workflows that reduce risk, cost, and time. Autonomous Vehicle : Lifelike driver and passenger simulations provide critical training for autonomous systems to navigate real-world challenges.

: Lifelike driver and passenger simulations provide critical training for autonomous systems to navigate real-world challenges. Security & Surveillance: Virtual characters improve facial recognition, intrusion detection, and crowd analysis for heightened security operations.

Consumer Electronics: Smart devices benefit from precise recognition, interpretation, and response to human commands and behaviors.

Pedestrian Traffic: Dynamic pedestrian simulations consider mobility restrictions, group dynamics, and real-world environmental factors.

Comprehensive Solutions for AI-Driven Simulation

Reallusion offers a suite of robust applications tailored for simulation and machine learning, including:

Crowd Simulation : Generate real-time 3D crowd animations and customize characters with ease.

: Generate real-time 3D crowd animations and customize characters with ease. Interactive Environment : Enable virtual actors to perceive and interact naturally with their surroundings.

: Enable virtual actors to perceive and interact naturally with their surroundings. Interactive Props : Utilize interaction templates for realistic character-object engagement.

: Utilize interaction templates for realistic character-object engagement. BuildingGEN : Instantly create modular structures such as factories, warehouses, and assembly lines for industrial training and simulations.

Advanced 3D Character and Motion Content

Reallusion provides a comprehensive range of 3D character content designed for simulation and machine learning applications. Users can create highly detailed 3D photorealistic doubles from scratch, or transform photos and scans into fully animatable characters. This offers extensive customization, allowing users to modify morphs, skin, hair, outfits, and more within a robust digital human ecosystem. Additionally, the company’s 3D crowd library features a diverse collection of 3D-scanned humans representing various ethnicities and age groups. These assets are optimized for different animation styles and high-performance crowd simulations, making them ideal for large-scale, realistic scenarios.

In addition to character content, Reallusion offers premium 3D motion content tailored for simulation and machine learning. High-quality motion-capture animations accurately replicate interactions in factory manufacturing and construction site environments, ensuring realistic and dynamic training applications. And a large library with business and services animation enables the simulation of transactional activities in locations such as airports, transit stations, shopping centers, events, and restaurants. These motion assets enhance the authenticity of digital environments, making them valuable for interactive AI training and simulation.

Comprehensive 3D Workflow

Reallusion offers a robust 3D pipeline that seamlessly integrates with major 3D tools. It features automatic character shader and material setup, supports FBX and USD export, and provides LiveLink controls for leading simulation environments such as NVIDIA Omniverse, Unreal Engine, and Blender.

Driving the Future of Machine Learning & Simulation

Whether you require data, tools, auto-gen, pipelines, or APIs, Reallusion’s solutions efficiently produce highly customizable characters and integrate them seamlessly into realistic animations. With a streamlined workflow, Reallusion can help users save time and cut costs, driving significant advancements in AI training and simulation. For inquiries regarding enterprise licenses, please contact Realllusion .

