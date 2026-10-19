RE Royalties Expands International Portfolio with US$1.5 Million Royalty Acquisition in the Philippines; OCEP Loan Fully Repaid and Royalty Revenue Commences

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE)(OTCQB:RROYF)(FSE:Y2V) (“RE Royalties” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a US$1.5 million investment to acquire a gross revenue royalty on a 14.2 MW portfolio of nine operating commercial and industrial rooftop solar projects in the Philippines (the “Projects“). The transaction immediately expands the Company’s portfolio of cash-generating renewable energy royalties, establishes a strategic relationship with a developer possessing a substantial Southeast Asian pipeline (“Singapore Solar“) and further advances RE Royalties’ strategy of building a globally diversified portfolio of long-term recurring revenue assets.

Singapore Solar is a renewable energy developer focused on utility-scale and commercial and industrial scale solar, wind and battery energy storage projects in Southeast Asia, with a current focus on the Philippines. The Projects are operational rooftop solar installations located on commercial shopping malls and are supported by long-term offtake arrangements with commercial mall operators.

In exchange for the US$1.5 million royalty purchase (the “Royalty Purchase”), RE Royalties will receive a gross revenue royalty on the Projects, payable quarterly for the operating life of the Projects. The Royalty Purchase provides RE Royalties with exposure to an operating renewable energy portfolio in a new rapidly growing geography, while establishing a relationship with a potential long-term platform client pursuing a larger renewable energy pipeline in the Philippines. The Projects are supported by operating history, established project financing, long-term commercial offtake arrangements, and third-party technical diligence.

“This transaction highlights the scalability of our royalty model and our ability to source attractive opportunities beyond North America,” said Peter Leighton, Chief Operating Officer of RE Royalties. “The portfolio is already operating and generating revenue, providing immediate exposure to cash-flowing renewable energy assets while establishing a strategic relationship with a proven developer that has a significant pipeline of future projects. We believe this investment represents an important step in building a diversified global royalty portfolio capable of delivering long-term value to shareholders.”

For RE Royalties, the transaction provides an entry into a rapidly growing renewable energy market through projects that are already operating and generating revenue. Beyond the operating portfolio, the developer’s approximately 138 MW of late-stage projects and identified pipeline exceeding 700 MW provide RE Royalties with a meaningful opportunity to pursue additional royalty investments as these projects advance toward construction and operation.

OCEP Loan Repaid and Royalty Payments Commence

RE Royalties is also pleased to announce that Outagamie Clean Energy Partners (“OCEP”) has fully repaid the Company’s US$4.6 million secured loan associated with a renewable natural gas project located in Wisconsin. The Company recently received the final loan repayment of approximately US$938,000, completing the repayment of the original US$4.6 million loan, demonstrating the strength of the Company’s capital preservation and royalty financing model.

Following the successful repayment of the loan, RE Royalties has also received its first royalty payment from the project. Under the original financing agreement, RE Royalties will receive a fixed annual royalty equal to 4% of the original invested capital for 10 years following repayment of the loan.

The successful repayment validates RE Royalties’ differentiated financing strategy. The Company has recovered 100% of its original principal investment while retaining a contractual royalty interest that is expected to generate recurring revenue for the next ten years. This outcome demonstrates the ability of the RE Royalties model to preserve capital, generate income, and recycle funds into new investment opportunities.

RE Royalties originally provided the US$4.6 million secured loan to support upgrades to an existing anaerobic digester facility at a dairy farm near Green Bay, Wisconsin. The project upgrades biogas produced from animal waste into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas for injection into the regional natural gas grid and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20,000 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

Collectively, the Philippine royalty acquisition and successful OCEP investment milestone demonstrate RE Royalties’ ability to both deploy capital into new cash-generating renewable energy assets and realize value from existing investments. These developments further strengthen the Company’s portfolio, cash flow profile, and capacity to pursue additional royalty opportunities globally.

Update on Strategic Review

As announced on March 27, 2026, RE Royalties initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives (the “Strategic Review”) to identify opportunities to maximize value for shareholders and evaluate options to finance its significant pipeline of investment opportunities. Since announcing the Strategic Review, the Company’s expanding pipeline of royalty opportunities and growing international relationships continue to reinforce management’s confidence in the long-term value and scalability of the RE Royalties platform.

The Strategic Review is intended to evaluate alternatives that could enhance the Company’s ability to capitalize on similar long-term royalty investment opportunities while maximizing value for shareholders.

The Company has met with and continues discussions with various interested parties as part of the Strategic Review. However, there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome, nor can there be any assurance regarding the timing, terms or completion of any such outcome.

Upcoming Conferences

RE Royalties will be exhibiting at Electricity Transformation Canada, October 19-21, 2026 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, one of Canada’s leading renewable energy and clean technology conferences, bringing together industry leaders, developers, investors and other participants from across the electricity sector. Visit the RE Royalties team at Booth #1330

RE Royalties will also be exhibiting at RE+ 2026, November 16-19, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, one of North America’s largest clean energy industry events. The conference brings together professionals from across the solar, energy storage and broader clean energy sectors, with more than 1,300 exhibitors expected to participate. Visit the RE Royalties team at Booth #W16017

RE Royalties will use both conferences to engage with prospective developers, financing partners and investors as the Company continues to expand its royalty investment platform globally.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties on renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector.

The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects across North America, South America and Asia. The Company’s business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, a high rate of growth through reinvestment, and a sustainable investment focus.

For Further Information

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett

VP, Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374-2000

E: investor@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes the completion of the Loan and is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company’s financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire