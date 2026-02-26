Razavi Law Group Conducts On-Campus Interviews at Chapman Law School to Recruit the Next Generation of Orange County Personal Injury Attorneys

Firm Strengthens Commitment to Mentorship, Trial Training and the Growth of Orange County’s Plaintiff Bar

Razavi Law Group (“RLG”), a leading Orange County personal injury and employment law firm, recently conducted on-campus interviews at Chapman University Fowler School of Law (“Chapman Law”) as part of its continued investment in developing the next generation of trial attorneys and legal professionals while strengthening its presence within the Southern California legal community.

Founded by prominent Orange County attorney Ali Razavi, RLG has built its reputation around aggressive advocacy, high-value settlements, and a client-centered approach to personal injury and employment cases. The firm has deep roots in Orange County, specifically in Chapman Law, with over half of its attorneys, including Razavi, being Chapman alums. RLG’s participation in Chapman’s on-campus recruiting program reflects its continued investment in mentorship, professional training, and the long-term growth of the Orange County plaintiff bar.

RLG’s recruitment focus is identifying high-performing law students interested in plaintiff-side pre-litigation, litigation and trial, and client-focused legal practice. Through on-campus interviews, RLG seeks candidates for its competitive law clerk program, which provides meaningful, hands-on experience.

The firm’s law clerk program emphasizes practical exposure at every stage of a personal injury or employment case. Selected law clerks work alongside attorneys on matters and gain experience in legal research, motion drafting, discovery preparation and analysis, settlement discussions and alternative dispute resolution protocols, and trial preparation under attorney supervision. RLG’s law clerk program is designed to give students a clear understanding of plaintiff-side client advocacy and exposure to litigation skills.

By investing in early mentorship, RLG aims to strengthen the plaintiff bar and legal community in Orange County and surrounding areas while ensuring that future attorneys are trained in legal excellence and in compassionate and ethical client representation. RLG’s participation in Chapman Law’s on-campus interviews also reflects its broader commitment to collaboration with local legal institutions. The firm regularly engages with law schools, bar associations, and other professional organizations that support student development, continuing education, and mentorship opportunities.

As RLG continues to expand in Orange County and throughout the state, leading to increased staffing, recruitment opportunities like Chapman Law’s on-campus interview program will continue to play a critical role in maintaining the high level of legal talent and advocacy for which RLG is known.

Our team at Razavi Law Group welcomes students seeking real-world legal experience to apply to its Law Clerk Program via careers@razavilawgroup.com.”

