Razavi Law Group Attorneys Return to Chapman Law for Inaugural Law Firm Expo

Chapman Law alumni Ali Razavi and Veronica Buckels engage with law students, supporting career development and mentorship in personal injury and employment law.

Prominent Orange County personal injury attorney and founder of Razavi Law Group (“RLG”), Ali Razavi , and Supervising Attorney Veronica Buckels , both alumni of Chapman University Fowler School of Law (“Chapman Law”), recently returned to campus to participate in the law school’s inaugural Law Firm Expo.

The event brought together local legal employers and members of the Chapman Law community to facilitate direct engagement between current law students and practicing attorneys. The Expo aimed to expand access to internships, clerking opportunities, and post-graduate employment in both personal injury and employment law.

Mr. Razavi and Ms. Buckels represented RLG, a plaintiff litigation firm based in Orange County, and focused on personal injury and employment law matters across California, including catastrophic injury cases, sexual assaults, wrongful termination , and workplace discrimination and harassment. RLG emphasizes strategic litigation, thorough case development, and a client-focused approach.

“It was meaningful to return to Chapman Law and connect with students preparing to enter the legal profession,” said Mr. Razavi. “We are committed to mentoring future attorneys and providing opportunities to gain real-world litigation experience.”

During the Expo, Mr. Razavi and Ms. Buckels engaged with law students across all class years, offering insight into career development, courtroom readiness, case strategy, and the transition from law school to legal practice.

In addition to student engagement, they met with faculty and administrators to strengthen RLG’s ongoing relationship with Chapman University Fowler School of Law. The firm regularly supports the institution through sponsorships, participation in on-campus interview programs, and guest lectures.

Mr. Razavi and Ms. Buckels also met with students interested in RLG’s law clerk program, identifying candidates for future roles within the firm and highlighting opportunities for hands-on litigation experience, mentorship, and career development in personal injury and employment law.

RLG’s participation in the inaugural Law Firm Expo reflects its ongoing commitment to developing emerging legal talent and supporting institutions that shape the next generation of attorneys in California’s legal community.

About Razavi Law Group

Razavi Law Group is an Orange County-based personal injury and employment law firm in California dedicated to representing individuals throughout the state. The firm handles cases involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, sexual assault, wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, and harassment.

Known for its plaintiff-focused litigation strategy, Razavi Law Group combines aggressive advocacy with a client-centered approach to achieve meaningful results. The firm remains committed to protecting the rights of injured victims and employees while holding negligent parties and employers accountable.

Learn more at www.WhoHurtYou.com .

Media Contact:

Razavi Law Group

Phone: 949-500-1926

Email: media@razavilawgroup.com

Website: www.WhoHurtYou.com

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire