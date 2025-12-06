Raythink Ranks 9th in 2025 a&s Security 50, Showcasing AI-Driven Thermal Imaging & Security Solutions

A&s magazine, a globally recognized media platform focused on the security industry, recently announced the 2025 Security 50 list, with Raythink Technology proudly ranking 9th among the top 50 companies. This achievement underscores Raythink’s dedication to technological innovation and creating meaningful impact for its customers. As a leading innovator in infrared thermal imaging, Raythink is committed to creating incremental value for customers with technological advancements, continuously expanding the boundaries of human perception, and enabling humans to discover the beauty of the world through multidimensional perspectives.

(Raythink has been ranked 9th in the 2025 a&s Security 50)

“Being in the global top ten is a recognition of our work so far, and also a brand-new beginning,” said Jin Cong, product manager of Raythink. “This ranking reflects our long-term commitment to breakthrough innovation in thermal imaging, multi-spectral sensing, and AI-driven security solutions. We will continue to empower customers worldwide with more intelligent, efficient, and reliable products.”

Over the past year, Raythink has expanded its presence in the security industry and beyond, with solutions widely applied in the smart industry, intelligent robotics, optical gas imaging , fire safety, new energy , carbon neutrality, environmental protection, healthcare, and other sectors. Behind these diverse applications lies Raythink’s robust R&D strength, backed by its parent company, which boasts over 1,700 R&D personnel-including more than 800 master’s and PhD holders-nine R&D centres, an annual R&D investment exceeding 19.9% of revenue, and more than 3,400 intellectual property rights. This solid foundation enables Raythink to explore new technologies and adapt to emerging market needs across multiple industries.

In 2025, the global security industry experienced significant structural growth, with artificial intelligence serving as a key driver. Raythink has accelerated the development of scenario-specific AI algorithms, enabling faster and more precise deployment of security solutions. These advancements allow specialized devices to be applied to targeted environments, addressing real operational needs and ensuring practical value rather than competing solely on technical specifications.

“By making AI capabilities a central part of our strategic planning, we have increased investment in AI technology and maintained close collaboration with both industry and academia.” said Jin Cong.

These strategic investments in AI have enabled Raythink to develop advanced algorithms that tackle real-world challenges with precision. For example, the Ray Falcon D detection algorithm overcomes the limitations of traditional models in visible-light by enabling stable detection of tiny targets that occupy only a few pixels, even under complex lighting, rain, or fog. Meanwhile, the Ray Falcon T tracking algorithm combines flexible zoom, anti-occlusion, anti-shake, rapid response, and low-light tracking to ensure precise and reliable target tracking in dynamic environments. Leveraging these advanced algorithms, Raythink’s multi-spectrum PTZ cameras deliver seamless, all-weather thermal imaging monitoring capabilities, providing users with highly accurate detection and tracking across diverse scenarios.

（Ray Falcon D: Precision Tracking of Tiny Targets in Real Time)

To maximize the value of its devices, Raythink also develops scenario-tailored software platforms that complement its hardware solutions. The VIS-3100 Platform Software supports forest fire prevention, while the VIS-4100 Platform Software is designed for wide-area security and complex monitoring environments. Integrated with these advanced

(Raythink VIS-3100 Platform Designed for Forest Fire Prevention)

Despite the rise of new trade barriers and fluctuations in global supply chains over the past year, Raythink has continued to deepen its global footprint. The company closely monitors policy developments and adjusts its product and R&D strategies to mitigate long-term impacts, while strengthening support for regional partners. At the same time, Raythink has expanded collaborations across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Americas-delivering localized services, faster technical response, and tailored solutions. Looking ahead, Raythink welcomes global partners to join in building open, resilient, and future-ready collaborations.

AI ethics and compliance have emerged as another key challenge in the security industry. Raythink’s product manager noted that, compared to visible-light images-which capture details such as facial features, clothing, and skin color-thermal imaging naturally provides greater privacy protection by focusing on behaviors themselves, such as boundary crossing, rather than on personal details. As AI technology continues to advance in feature extraction, future laws and regulations may impose stricter limits on visible-light technologies in certain scenarios. Raythink sees this as an additional opportunity to leverage thermal imaging for secure, privacy-conscious applications across the security sector.

As the security industry undergoes a new wave of transformation, the market is moving beyond traditional video surveillance. AI-native architectures, multimodal sensing, and proactive risk prediction are becoming standard capabilities as the industry expands into broader domains, including smart manufacturing, energy safety, environmental monitoring, and city-level IoT platforms. Leading security companies are increasingly evolving from single-product providers into end-to-end solution partners that integrate sensing, computing, software platforms, and services-delivering solutions that capture data, enable real-time analysis, and provide predictive insights. Raythink is moving in this direction, leveraging its thermal imaging, advanced optics, and scenario-driven software platforms to deliver integrated solutions that address customers’ evolving needs worldwide.

Looking ahead to 2026, Raythink expects even richer AI applications to emerge across the security industry. The company will continue to expand scenario-driven deployments, enhance AI precision, and explore innovative technologies that meet the evolving needs of security, industrial, and urban clients worldwide.

