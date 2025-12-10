RAYMOND CELEBRATES ANOTHER YEAR OF INDUSTRY RECOGNITION, UNDERSCORING LEADERSHIP IN INNOVATION

9 accolades earned in 2025 showcase Raymond’s excellence in manufacturing, product performance and operational support

GREENE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation continues to earn industrywide recognition for advancements that help warehousing, manufacturing and distribution operations optimize, connect and automate. This year, Raymond has received nine awards honoring the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence in manufacturing, superior product performance and comprehensive operational support — all of which help operations increase throughput, improve decision-making and support operators across a wide range of applications.

“At Raymond, we are built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement to achieve higher performance and increased efficiency,” said Shannon Curtis, director of product marketing, The Raymond Corporation. “We are committed to delivering solutions that support our customers each and every day, and we’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to advance the material handling industry.”

The honors Raymond has received are:

“These recognitions and honors affirm Raymond’s commitment in innovation, continuous improvement and community impact,” Shannon Curtis said. “As we look ahead, we remain focused on advancing material handling with innovative intralogistics solutions and technologies that will strengthen our industry and help solve our customers’ most complex challenges.”

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

