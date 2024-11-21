RAYMOND AND ITS SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT CENTERS INVESTED IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA IN 2024, CONTINUING TRADITION OF GIVING

From participation in charitable events to assisting organizations with equipment giveaways, Raymond network continues to support communities

GREENE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation remains committed to fostering the spirit of giving year after year. In 2024, Raymond — including locations in Greene and Syracuse, both in New York, and Muscatine, Iowa — has supported over 150 organizations, highlighting the company’s dedication to making a difference. Additionally, Raymond’s extensive network of Solutions and Support Centers continued giving back to communities across North America. Through participating in volunteer opportunities, donation drives and beyond, Raymond shows giving back is an essential element of the organization and underscores its philosophy of respect for people and innovation that has guided it forward for over 100 years.

This year, Raymond celebrated its 10th annual National Manufacturing Day event with a return to on-site facility tours, technology showcases and associate testimonials. The company extended the invitation beyond the local community, offering students globally the opportunity to take part in the event virtually. The activities encouraged participants to build skills for a future in the innovative manufacturing industry.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our network members who continuously go above and beyond for their local communities,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Thanks to the dedication of our associates, we are able to continue Raymond’s philanthropic mission of making a difference in the communities in which we operate and serve.”

Through financial contributions, volunteer efforts and equipment donations, Raymond and its partners support a diverse array of nonprofit and educational initiatives. Here are some hallmark examples of how authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers gave back to their communities across North America in 2024:

