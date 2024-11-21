RAYMOND AND ITS SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT CENTERS INVESTED IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA IN 2024, CONTINUING TRADITION OF GIVING
From participation in charitable events to assisting organizations with equipment giveaways, Raymond network continues to support communities
GREENE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation remains committed to fostering the spirit of giving year after year. In 2024, Raymond — including locations in Greene and Syracuse, both in New York, and Muscatine, Iowa — has supported over 150 organizations, highlighting the company’s dedication to making a difference. Additionally, Raymond’s extensive network of Solutions and Support Centers continued giving back to communities across North America. Through participating in volunteer opportunities, donation drives and beyond, Raymond shows giving back is an essential element of the organization and underscores its philosophy of respect for people and innovation that has guided it forward for over 100 years.
This year, Raymond celebrated its 10th annual National Manufacturing Day event with a return to on-site facility tours, technology showcases and associate testimonials. The company extended the invitation beyond the local community, offering students globally the opportunity to take part in the event virtually. The activities encouraged participants to build skills for a future in the innovative manufacturing industry.
“We are deeply grateful for the support of our network members who continuously go above and beyond for their local communities,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Thanks to the dedication of our associates, we are able to continue Raymond’s philanthropic mission of making a difference in the communities in which we operate and serve.”
Through financial contributions, volunteer efforts and equipment donations, Raymond and its partners support a diverse array of nonprofit and educational initiatives. Here are some hallmark examples of how authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers gave back to their communities across North America in 2024:
- Abel Womack Inc. — Lawrence, Massachusetts
- Supporting Nashua Cal Ripken Baseball, Abel Womack Inc., with employee support, proudly matched a $5,000 donation to cover youth baseball registration fees and uniforms for players who need financial assistance, ensuring they have the opportunity to play.
- Brauer Material Handling Systems Inc. — Hendersonville, Tennessee
- In 2024, Brauer Material Handling Systems Inc. will have donated more than $500,000 to charitable nonprofit organizations, including 2,000 turkeys to food pantries, rescue missions and first responders in the surrounding area.
- Carolina Handling — Charlotte, North Carolina
- Supporting its philanthropic focus on hunger relief and in celebration of its 58 years in business, Carolina Handling completed a 58 for 58 giveaway that awarded 58 refurbished Raymond® 8210 motorized pallet jacks to 58 hunger relief organizations in the surrounding community. Read more about the campaign and recipients here.
- Johnston Equipment — Mississauga, Ontario
- Johnston Equipment continued its long-standing support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada with sponsorship of the annual general meeting, charity golf tournament, educational scholarships and gala dinner. The dealership also donated to several other children’s aid organizations, including the Canadian Cancer Society and the Canadian Red Cross.
- Malin — Addison, Texas
- Malin partnered with Operation Gratitude to put together a donation of “Battalion Buddies” for children of deployed U.S. military service members. These teddy bears were distributed to military children, so they have something to hold and comfort them while their loved one is away.
- Raymond of New Jersey — Union, New Jersey
- Raymond of New Jersey proudly supports its local community in many ways. The team recently organized donations of walkers, wheelchairs and monetary gifts to benefit Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, New Jersey. Employees also helped gather more than 300 stuffed animals to donate to the hospital.
- Raymond Storage Concepts — Cincinnati
- Raymond Storage Concepts volunteered in the Folds of Honor annual Southern Ohio Patriot Shootout golf event at TPC River’s Bend, handing out snacks and bringing fun to Hole 12. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military veterans, as well as to families of America’s first responders.
- Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions — Santa Fe Springs, California
- As part of Operation Santa’s Supply Chain, some 200 bikes were built and donated by Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions employees as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots® Program.
- Southern States Material Handling — Ten locations in Florida and Georgia
- Southern States Material Handling believes that every small action makes a big difference in creating a better world. Several of its associates participated in a Great Strides walk at the Jacksonville (Florida) Zoo and Gardens for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support finding a much-needed cure for cystic fibrosis.
- Welch Equipment Company — Denver
- Welch Equipment Company and Food Bank of the Rockies partnered to create a 9/11 event to inspire millions of Americans and others to rekindle the remarkable spirit of unity and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. The event emphasized the importance of performing acts of service in tribute to 9/11 victims, survivors, first responders and members of our military who bravely responded to the attacks.
As total intralogistics solutions providers, Raymond Solutions and Support Centers offer a broad range of consulting, connected solutions, technologies, services, material handling equipment and more to support the ever-growing needs of their customers.
To see more examples of how Raymond Solutions and Support Centers are giving back in 2024, visit Raymond’s Facebook or LinkedIn pages.
For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.
Photos are available here.
About The Raymond Corporation
The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation. Toys for Tots® is a registered trademark of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
©2024 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raymond-and-its-solutions-and-support-centers-invested-in-local-communities-throughout-north-america-in-2024-continuing-tradition-of-giving-302312183.html
SOURCE The Raymond Corporation