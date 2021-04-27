Rave Mobile Safety to Celebrate Smart911 Day on April 30th

Leader in Critical Communication and Collaboration Urges Communities to Sign Up for Free Safety Profiles to Provide First Responders with Key Information in an Emergency

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, today announced that the company will celebrate Smart911 Day on April 30, dedicated to encouraging communities and residents to participate in the Smart911 program. The Smart911 national registry is a free service that allows individuals and families to create Safety Profiles online and provide key information to 9-1-1 dispatchers during an emergency. Smart911 Day is a great way to support 9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders as we close out 9-1-1 education month and National Telecommunicator Week.





Created in 2009, Smart911 has been proven to supply critical background information and situational context to first responders so they can provide the most informed emergency response. Residents can quickly and easily create a Safety Profile for themselves and their households at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a resident makes an emergency call, their Safety Profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right resources. Profiles include pertinent information that can help first responders provide a more personalized response, such as:

Emergency contact information

Medical history, including medications, medical conditions and mental health history

Property details, layouts and utility information

Number of people and pets living on the property

“Smart911 has given our first responders a leg up when responding to an emergency, giving them the information needed to arrive on scene prepared with the right resources,” said Dennis Darouse, Director at Tangipahoa Parish, LA 9-1-1. “Seconds and details count in emergency situations, and Smart911 plays a critical role in ensuring the best outcomes for those in our community.”

Smart911 has been a lifesaving resource in critical situations. The tool has been credited with positively impacting emergency outcomes including:

A missing elderly resident with dementia, in which the person’s photo and physical description were immediately available to 9-1-1 and responders

A heart attack victim where an address and medical notes allowed responders to be dispatched to his location quickly

A child with autism who was having a mental health crisis, whose condition was noted in a Safety Profile allowing first responders to walk into the situation prepared

Travis King, who has autism, was six years old when he walked out of his house and could not be found. His mother, Threasa, called 9-1-1 and Travis was eventually found unharmed in an irrigation ditch. Threasa feared what would happen the next time her son disappeared and made it her mission to find a way for 9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders to know about Travis’ condition and history. To help first responders better respond to and prepare for emergencies involving those with disabilities, Threasa is spearheading efforts around the Travis Alert Act. This legislation enables the disabled to document their conditions through 9-1-1 systems enhanced with programs like Smart911 so dispatchers will instantly know about a person’s disabilities when a 9-1-1 call about them is made.

“Smart911 has proven to be a life-saving resource, not just for those with autism, but for anyone who finds themselves in an emergency situation,” said Threasa King, mother of Travis King. “With Smart911, first responders are immediately provided key details that allow them to walk into emergency situations more prepared and informed. I urge and encourage everyone to sign up for Smart911 – the details provided through this important program can be life-saving, for those with autism and beyond.”

Smart911 is currently available in all 50 states and more than 3,500 municipalities across the country. All information included in a Smart911 Safety Profile—from addresses and vehicle details, to pets in the home and emergency contacts—is optional, and the resident can choose what details they would like to include.

The Smart911 App is available on the Apple Store or Google Play. Individuals are encouraged to create their Safety Profile with Smart911 today to have their information immediately available to 9-1-1 and to receive emergency notifications. Smart911 is private and secure, is only used for emergency responses and only made available to the 9-1-1 system in the event of an emergency call.

Organizations and residents who want to advocate to setup Smart911 for their community can find more information here. Public safety officials who want to learn more about getting Smart911 for their community can learn more here.

