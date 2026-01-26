Rare Earth Targets Refined as IP, MT, Radiometric and Geological Data Converge at Colosseum Project

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of a ground Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Project in California, USA. The survey was designed to delineate chargeability and conductivity anomalies to assist with ongoing drill targeting.

Highlights

Elevated chargeability zones have been identified in preliminary IP results at both shallow and deeper levels.

Spatially coincident IP chargeability anomalies with magneto telluric (MT) conductivity features and a regional USGS radiometric thorium signature, indicating convergence of multiple independent geophysical datasets.

Potential link to fault structures – Geological mapping has identified a north west trending regional fault zone coincident with these geophysical anomalies

IP data are currently being interpreted by Mitre Geophysics and will be integrated with existing MT and radiometric datasets to refine gold and rare earth element (REE) drill targets.

Drill planningwill prioritize areas of geophysical convergence as part of an expanded, deeper drilling program.

Dateline’s Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

“The data supports the theory of a large mineral system with deep structural and sulfide-hosted features that may reflect mineralizing plumbing beyond near-surface ore zones.”

Exploration Update – Geophysical Integration and Target Refinement

During the December quarter, Dateline completed a five-line induced polarization (IP) survey across the Colosseum Project area using a pole-dipole configuration and 100 m dipole spacing, totaling approximately 13 line-kilometers. The IP survey was designed to identify chargeable responses potentially associated with sulfide development and deeper structural features previously interpreted from MT data and regional radiometric datasets. There are two northern lines targeting the known gold and fenite mineralisation and three southern lines targeting conductivity features interpreted from MT inversion.

Preliminary assessment of the 2D inversion of IP data on the southern three lines has identified zones of elevated chargeability at both shallow and deeper levels. Infill gravity and aeromagnetic surveys have been commissioned to help further refine these targets.

Figure 1: IP survey lines with preliminary shallow and deep anomalies shown with magneto-telluric conductivity high anomalies and USGS radiometric (Th) survey image

Importantly, these deeper IP chargeability anomalies show spatial coincidence with deep MT conductivity features, a regional radiometric trend defined by USGS thorium data and a mapped fault zone. This convergence of mapped geology and independent geophysical datasets is considered technically encouraging and suggests the presence of structurally controlled, altered and potentially sulfide-bearing zones at depth. Published studies confirm the Sulphide Queen carbonatite that is being mined at the nearby Mountain Pass REE mine, hosts chargeable sulfide minerals including pyrite, chalcopyrite, tetrahedrite and copper sulfides, providing a relevant analogue when considering the possible sources of chargeability within the Colosseum system.

Integrated interpretation indicates the Colosseum mineral system may comprise multiple near-surface features that potentially link into broader, more continuous features at depth.

The IP dataset is currently undergoing detailed inversion and interpretation by Mitre Geophysics and will be integrated with existing MT and radiometric data to further refine drill targeting across both gold- and REE-focused structural corridors. Drill planning will prioritize areas where multiple geophysical datasets converge, with the objective of developing a focused and well-constrained drilling program.

Further updates will be provided as interpretation progresses and drilling results become available.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

