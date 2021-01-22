Randi Zuckerberg Joins Life360’s Board of Directors

Renowned entrepreneur, investor and creator of Facebook Live to help advise global market leader in family safety through its next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life360, Inc. (ASX:360), the leading safety and coordination service for families worldwide, announced the appointment of Randi Zuckerberg to its Board of Directors. Known for her work growing Facebook in its early days from an intimate community to the global social network it is today and for creating Facebook Live, Zuckerberg will advise and help scale Life360 through its next phase of growth.

“Similar to what we saw in the early days of Facebook, there’s a strong need for people to connect with a more intimate group — and Life360 offers that intimacy for families and so much more,” said Zuckerberg. “It’s exciting to see their success in the family safety space, and I can’t wait to use my experience as a product marketer, content creator and a mother to help the company reach its full potential.”

An acclaimed entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, award-winning producer and mother of three, Zuckerberg is passionate about the intersection of tech, media and families. She has spent her career educating families through rich content on the intersection of technology, safety and security.

“Randi’s deep experience with product marketing and scaling social networks coupled with her content around digital safety for families will be invaluable to Life360 as we continue to build the first-ever family safety membership,” said John Philip Coghlan, Board Chair of Life360. “We’re thrilled to have her and her fresh perspectives on board.”

As the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, Zuckerberg supports current and future entrepreneurs through investment, mentorship, and media. She has created award-winning content and experiences that educate families and bring to light issues around digital literacy and safety. Zuckerberg is the best-selling author of four books, including two focused on family and children’s content Dot Complicated (2015) and Dot. (2013), which turned into a successful television show on Hulu and NBC. Zuckerberg also hosts a weekly tech business show on SiriusXM called Randi Zuckerberg Means Business. She has pioneered various projects around digital family safety and literacy, including Sue’s Tech Kitchen, an online STEM-focused educational program for children, and multiple other television shows and theater productions. She has been recognized with an Emmy nomination, two Tony awards, a Drama Desk Award, and a Kidscreen Award. Zuckerberg is also a Non-Executive Director of private financial and investing advice company, The Motley Fool.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 27 million MAU located in more than 140 countries.

