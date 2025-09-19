Ramen VR Introduces Telos: The Breakthrough AI Agent for Unreal Blueprints

Ramen VR unveils Telos and reimagines Aura with a new site and video, channeling its mission to make game studios incredibly productive.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ramen VR today announced a major technical breakthrough in AI-assisted game development: Aura, the AI Agent for Unreal, now delivers production-ready Blueprints up to 30X faster than competitors thanks to Telos, a proprietary reasoning framework developed by MIT-trained AI researchers.

This breakthrough marks a critical milestone in Ramen VR’s mission: enabling small, talented studios to ship incredible experiences, by supercharging their creativity and speed

“Aura with Telos redefines what’s possible. In our benchmarks, Aura was up to 30X faster than manual development, freeing teams to focus on gameplay and creativity instead. This is the beginning of a new era in game development, where small teams can achieve the speed and output once reserved for giant studios.” — Andy Tsen, CEO of Ramen VR

In controlled benchmarks, Aura with Telos answered Unreal Blueprint questions 15–30 times faster than competing AI agents. The study involved 30 trials across six common development prompts, repeated five times each. Competing tools required significantly longer to return production-ready Blueprints, while Aura consistently delivered near-instant results.

These advances build on Aura’s existing technical advantage: deep contextual understanding of your Unreal project, and a comprehensive set of tools for Unreal developers.

Key Advantages for Unreal Developers

Faster, Smarter Blueprint Generation – Produces Blueprints with greater accuracy and depth than competing AI tools, handling custom functions, interfaces, replication, and adapting to your coding style.

– Produces Blueprints with greater accuracy and depth than competing AI tools, handling custom functions, interfaces, replication, and adapting to your coding style. An Expansive AI Toolkit – 43 Unreal-native tools that go beyond Blueprints, including Level Design, 3D Modeling, Asset Generation, and Code Generation

– 43 Unreal-native tools that go beyond Blueprints, including Privacy by Design – Aura keeps your data private. Your assets never leave your computer, and only basic file metadata is used for project knowledge and Ramen VR will never train without your permission.

– Aura keeps your data private. Your assets never leave your computer, and only basic file metadata is used for project knowledge and Ramen VR will never train without your permission. Deep Project Understanding – Aura has contextual understanding of your Unreal project thanks to proprietary algorithms for extracting and storing data.

Reigniting the Golden Age of Game Creation

Ramen VR has reimagined Aura around a bold mission: to reignite a golden age of game creation, when small, passionate teams could build worlds once thought impossible.

As part of this renewed focus, Aura is unveiling a fresh brand identity, complete with a new website and video inspired by the nostalgia and playfulness of classic handheld consoles.

Early partner studios are already utilizing Aura to supercharge their teams’ velocity. Ramen VR will showcase Aura and Telos at Tokyo Game Show, meeting with select studios to demonstrate how AI can transform Unreal development pipelines. To secure time contact our Founder and CEO directly at andy@ramenvr.com

Media Contact

Andy Tsen – andy@ramenvr.com

www.tryaura.dev

