Rakower Law PLLC Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Warrant Holders Of BRC, Inc. Following Recent Ruling

Rakower Law PLLC is actively investigating claims on behalf of public warrant holders of BRC, Inc. (“BRC”) (NYSE: BRCC). This investigation arises from an action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Tang Capital Partners, LP v. BRC Inc., case number 1:22-cv-03476-RWL, in which the plaintiff established that BRC wrongfully denied it the right to exercise public warrants of BRC from March 11, 2022 through May 4, 2022, based upon the false assertion that exercise required an effective SEC Form S-1 resale registration statement.

Rakower Law represents certain investors who were unable to exercise their public warrants in BRC as of March 11, 2022. If you held BRC public warrants and were unable to exercise them at any time from March 11, 2022 through May 4, 2022, please contact Michael C. Rakower at mrakower@rakowerlaw.com or (212) 660-5550 to obtain additional information about this investigation.

Rakower Law’s experience representing public warrant holders who were denied the right to exercise their warrants stems from the precedent-setting action it brought as lead counsel, CRCM Institutional Master Fund (BVI) Ltd., et al. v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc., No. 1:23-cv-01074-JSR, that resulted in a $51 million summary judgment victory for its clients. Since that time, Rakower Law has brought 13 additional actions against Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) on behalf of public warrant holders.

ABOUT RAKOWER LAW PLLC

Rakower Law PLLC is a boutique commercial litigation firm located in New York City focused on aggressively representing clients in complex commercial disputes. For more information visit: http://www.rakowerlaw.com.

CONTACT :

Michael C. Rakower

260 Madison Avenue, 15th Fl.

New York, NY 10016

mrakower@rakowerlaw.com

(212) 660-5550

SOURCE: Rakower Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire