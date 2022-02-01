Rajant’s 3rd World Music Benefit for UNICEF Fundraiser to Aid Children Worldwide

Tickets on Sale Now for Star-Studded Philadelphia City Winery Event November 8th, 6 PM to 10 PM ET

Malvern, PA – September 30, 2022: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will host the third annual “World Music Benefit” to raise awareness and encourage donations for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children in 190+ countries worldwide. Tickets are on sale for the star-powered fundraiser at Philadelphia’s City Winery on November 8th, 6 PM to 10 PM ET.

The ticket purchase price includes a table-seated incredible meal, access to exclusive silent auction items, world-class live musical performances, and the ability to make a difference #ForEveryChild. The 2022 gala will shine light and celebrate the strength of children, including Philadelphia’s own “Orange Box Kids”. Showcased will be a series of stories depicting the courage and resilience of children from around the world impacted by hardships, such as the unrest in Ukraine, the malnutrition crisis in the Horn of Africa, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone involved with the Rajant World Music Benefit for UNICEF is volunteering their time and talents,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. “In 2020, Rajant began to focus on UNICEF. In collaboration with UNICEF’s local Philadelphia chapter, we are proud to take what was an online streaming experience that raised $125K over two years to an in-person fundraiser with an organization where 88 cents of every dollar donated will go toward children. We will continue to call upon businesses and individuals at the community, employee, and Rajant global partner level to sponsor, attend, and give. Together, we will bring greater impact to ensure every child is healthy, protected, educated, and respected. Please join us.”

Musicians include Haydn Vitera’s Tequila Rock Revolution, President of The Recording Academy (Philadelphia chapter) Donn T and her renowned singer-songwriter partner Jake Morelli, acclaimed opera tenor James Valenti, Asbury Park’s James Pace Band, Philadelphia’s Walt Lafty, Kentucky bluegrass legend Ray McLain, members from Opera Philadelphia, and more. Emcee and host of the Rajant World Music Benefit for UNICEF is Denise Richardson. Ms. Richardson co-hosted The Pledge Drive on PBS for more than twenty years and is a former Good Morning America correspondent as well as a lifestyle and news reporter for Fox 5’s Good Day New York.

“Philadelphians have a distinct history when it comes to UNICEF. In the 1950’s, Philadelphia was where Mary Emma Allison first distributed the little orange boxes so children could collect money for UNICEF while Halloween trick-or-treating. Back then, the money was used to help children left vulnerable by World War II. Since then, that little orange box idea has grown by leaps and bounds. It is an entirely digital experience in 2022,” says Rajant VP of Global Marketing Alice DiSanto. “From digital online giving to star-packed events, Rajant believes there is an “Orange Box Kid” in all of us eager to give back and make a difference #ForEveryChild. We created a series of videos underscoring Philadelphia’s spirit of Brotherly Love that is wrapped in the tradition of helping UNICEF. We cannot wait to meet fellow “Orange Box Kids” in downtown Philly on November 8th. Buy your tickets today.”

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

