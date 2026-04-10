Radix Announces RUSH 2026 to Scale Industrial AI from Vision to Value

Radix , a global leader in technology solutions and services, announces RUSH 2026, a one-day industrial AI thought leadership event scheduled for April 14, 2026, in Houston. The summit gathers senior executives from the energy, manufacturing, chemicals, and infrastructure sectors to address the transition of artificial intelligence from experimental pilots to full-scale production.

Organizations currently face the challenge of converting digital vision into measurable operational results. RUSH 2026 provides a platform for industry pioneers to share high-impact insights and strategies for accelerating resiliency and interoperability. The program features raw panel discussions and technical frameworks designed to help asset-intensive industries scale AI faster and more sustainably.

The event focuses on several critical industrial pillars:

Unlocking interoperability and ROI in asset-intensive industries

Energy transition leadership insights

Data resiliency and manufacturing’s digital eras

Scaling emerging technology for real-world impact

João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder and Global CEO of Radix, commented on the return of RUSH 2026: “Customers saw real value at RUSH -shared intelligence in one place that turns bold ideas into operational success and their visions into valuable results.”

Alexander Clausbruch, Co-Founder & CEO at Radix North America, added: “Customers demand outcomes, not noise. That’s why RUSH delivers the frameworks and real‑world intelligence needed to scale digital transformation quickly and responsibly. We’ve eliminated the standard slide decks and built a space where industry leaders gain the insights they need to decide, act, and scale with confidence.”

The speaker lineup includes Allen Forte, Retired Executive Officer, US Army, and Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq.

Allen Forte commented, “Businesses across the globe today work hard to be great, and most find it difficult no matter the industry – technology included. Things won’t get easier for us until we get better. For several years, we’ve come alongside Radix to help them continually engage and provide consistent value to their customers.”

Dr. Lisa Graham added: “Industrial leaders are no longer simply experimenting with digital transformation technologies – they are driving strong execution at scale. Radix is setting a new standard for actionable insights, and I am thrilled to partner with and support Radix as RUSH accelerates that shift from ambition to outcomes.”

John Rossman, an early Amazon executive and author of Big Bet Leadership and The Amazon Way, adds: “Emerging technology only creates value when customers have tackled real problems and know how to lead the whole transformation, moving from pilots to impact. I’m thrilled to be participating because Radix stands beside those leaders-helping them make smarter bets, build the operating muscle to scale, and convert digital vision into real‑world performance. When customers are ready to lead boldly, together, we help them transform what’s possible across their entire enterprise. Raw discussions matter. They make it real.”

Technology partners such as IBM, Intel, Dell Technologies, and Microsoft support the event.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally. The company empowers customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. With North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, and global headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Radix provides data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries in more than 30 countries.

For more information, visit: https://lp.radixeng.com/rush-2026 .

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radix

Contact Person: Citalouise Reyes-Geiggar, PhD

Email: citalouise.geiggar@radixeng.com

Phone: +1 619-876-1842

Website: www.radixeng.com

SOURCE: Radix

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