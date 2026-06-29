Rad Life Mobility Acquires QuietKat From Revelyst

Acquisition Expands Rad Life Mobility’s Electric Mobility Portfolio With a Leading Off-Road Ebike Brand, Strengthening Its Presence Across Adventure, Hunting, Recreation and Outdoor Markets

Revelyst Inc., a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture sports technology and outdoor gear, today announced the sale of its off-road electric bike brand QuietKat to Rad Life Mobility, a subsidiary of Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. (Life EV) (OTCID:LFEV), a Deerfield Beach, Florida-based developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry.

QuietKat is recognized as one of the leading brands in the off-road electric bike category, with a strong reputation among outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, anglers, land managers, and backcountry explorers. The transaction establishes QuietKat as a key brand within the Rad Life Mobility ecosystem and provides a foundation for continued investment in off-road electric mobility, expanded dealer and retail channel support, product development, and enhanced customer experience. Rad Life Mobility plans to build on QuietKat’s established position while leveraging the platform’s broader operating experience across Rad Power Bikes, Serial 1, and other electric mobility initiatives.

Rad Life Mobility also intends to support QuietKat customers, dealers, and partners through continuity of brand focus, strengthened operational support, and access to the company’s growing network of industry relationships, product knowledge, supply chain resources, and channel expertise.

Founded in 2012, QuietKat has been a pioneer in the off-road e-bike category, earning a strong reputation for innovation, product performance and deep customer loyalty. Since its beginning, the brand has helped define the electric adventure mobility category, serving outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and backcountry explorers with purpose-built products designed for rugged terrain. The divestiture supports Revelyst’s broader strategy to strengthen focus on its core portfolio and accelerate investment in areas where the company sees the greatest opportunity to drive long-term value.

Looking Ahead for the QuietKat Brand

QuietKat has played a significant role in the growth of the off-road e-bike category by creating purpose-built electric mobility products for riders who need performance beyond traditional paved-road use. Rad Life Mobility plans to build on that foundation with a focus on product innovation, dealer engagement, customer support, and operational improvements designed to serve the QuietKat community for the long term.

“QuietKat has built a powerful brand with a loyal customer base and a clear identity in the off-road electric bike category,” said Jim Brown, CEO / President of Rad Life Mobility. “We see a tremendous opportunity to support that legacy with the industry experience, operational knowledge, dealer relationships, and supply chain capabilities we have developed across our broader electric mobility platform. QuietKat strengthens our ecosystem and gives us a deeper connection to outdoor, hunting, land management, and adventure mobility customers.”

Shared Vision for Adventure Mobility

QuietKat was founded around a clear idea: electric bikes could help riders go farther, access more terrain, and experience the outdoors in new ways. What began as a purpose-built solution for backcountry access has grown into one of the most recognized brands in off-road electric mobility.

“QuietKat built an impressive brand and helped shape the off-road e-bike category through innovation and a relentless focus on customer needs,” said Eric Nyman, Chief Executive Officer of Revelyst. “As market dynamics in the e-bike category have evolved, we believe this is the right time for QuietKat to continue its journey with an owner in the e-mobility category that is well-positioned to support the brand’s next chapter. Rad Life Mobility brings deep expertise in this space, and we are confident QuietKat is poised for future success.”

Rad Life Mobility intends to preserve QuietKat’s distinct brand identity while aligning it with a broader platform built around electric mobility, customer support, operational discipline, and category-specific product development. The addition of QuietKat gives Rad Life Mobility a stronger position across multiple rider communities, from everyday transportation and premium urban mobility to off-road, recreation, hunting, and adventure use cases.

Strengthening the Rad Life Mobility Ecosystem

The acquisition supports Rad Life Mobility’s strategy to build a connected portfolio of electric mobility brands with shared operating infrastructure, deeper supplier relationships, and stronger sales and service support across direct-to-consumer, retail, dealer, and reseller channels.

With Rad Power Bikes, Serial 1, and now QuietKat, Rad Life Mobility is positioned to serve a broader range of customers while allowing each brand to maintain its own identity, rider community, and product focus. The company’s leadership team brings deep industry experience and practical operating knowledge across U.S. assembly, supply chain development, product sourcing, distribution, dealer engagement, and customer support.

Rad Life Mobility expects these capabilities to help strengthen QuietKat’s next chapter by improving operational consistency, expanding channel support, and creating opportunities for product and service improvements across the portfolio.

Building a Stronger Electric Mobility Platform Rad Life Mobility is focused on building a scalable electric mobility platform supported by operational experience, industry relationships, and long-term investment in domestic assembly and supply chain capabilities. The company’s broader platform is designed to bring product sourcing, assembly, quality control, inventory management, distribution, and customer support closer together.

By aligning these capabilities across its brand portfolio, Rad Life Mobility aims to reduce complexity, improve execution, support stronger dealer and customer experiences, and deliver high-quality electric mobility products across multiple categories.

About Rad Life Mobility

Rad Life Mobility is an electric mobility platform focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling electric bicycle and micro-mobility brands through direct-to-consumer, retail, dealer, reseller, and service channels. The company supports a growing ecosystem of brands, including Rad Power Bikes, Serial 1, and QuietKat, with a strategic focus on product innovation, operational execution, customer experience, and long-term category growth.

About Revelyst

Revelyst Inc. is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture sports technology and outdoor gear. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

Rad Life Mobility Contact

Scott Adams

SVP, Global Reseller Channels

Cell: 801-362-6677

Email: scott.adams@radlife.com

Revelyst Contact

Eric Smith

Phone: 720-772-0877

Email: media.relations@revelyst.com

Logos

SOURCE: Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire