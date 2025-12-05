Racing Club’s Wendigo Secures Grade 2 Win, Giving Owners a Day to Remember

The microshare-owned star’s powerful late run secured victory at Newbury. Club members hailed the win as “one of the finest days in Racing Club history.”

Racing Club’s Wendigo clinched the Grade 2 John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury on Friday 28th November, delivering a major milestone victory for the syndicate and giving thousands of his microshare owners an unforgettable raceday.

6-year-old Wendigo secured a notable victory after starting as the 5/2 second favourite behind Regent’s Stroll, the Paul Nicholls-trained runner owned by Sir Alex Ferguson. Regent’s Stroll headed the market at 15/8 in a field of six.

The victory came in a highly anticipated, talent-packed race, and marked “one of the finest days in Racing Club history” by the club’s members.

Following a narrow defeat on chasing debut at Worcester to subsequent Cheltenham winner Wade Out, Wendigo produced a marked step forward to claim the latest success.

After the race, jockey Gavin Sheehan gave us his verdict on the performance: “He was brilliant, he really attacked his fences and never backed off.

“He has got class and scope. I always thought I was good turning in, I gave him a squeeze and got him rolling.

“When we straightened up I thought this is going to be a fight. I loved the way he travelled and went about his business and we had the fight in us late on.”

National Hunt performer Wendigo is trained by Grade 1-winning trainer Jamie Snowden based at Folly House Stables in the racing village of Lambourn.

Jamie Snowden, reported the following morning: “Wendigo is sound and well this morning. He obviously pulled that shoe off which we put back on last night, he’s non the worse for that.

“Ben’s horse looked the winner two out but we outstayed him from the back of the last. He will improve for going up in trip on softer ground and the future is very bright.”

The occasion was also marked by significant owner involvement, with around 500 Racing Club owners attending the meeting.

Attendees were invited to a pre-race briefing with trainer Jamie Snowden and were given access to the parade ring ahead of the race to hear final thoughts from jockey Gavin Sheehan.

Following the result, owners joined the official trophy presentation, took photographs with Wendigo and visited the winning connections area to celebrate.

Many also accessed Racing Club’s hospitality box through a ticket purchase or ballot, where refreshments were available throughout the day.

“ Shares in Wendigo offer a rare chance to be part of a high-class racehorse right at a pivotal moment in his career. And at just £99, it opens the door for racing fans to experience real ownership without the usual barriers.” Said Tom Aldridge, Head of Racing at Racing Club.

The 25/26 syndicate offers the opportunity to own a share in a racehorse . Each share includes full benefits for the duration of the syndicate term. Each share includes updates on the horse’s race schedules and a share of any prize money earned.

Shares in a racehorse with Racing Club can be bought or gifted from £15, making a great gift for Christmas 2025.

Offers and packages also available to combine horses and merchandise, saving up to £44 this festive season.

Looking ahead, Racing Club is assessing Wendigo’s next opportunities, including the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, a leading fixture in the racing calendar shown on ITV1 and Racing TV.

The syndicate also revealed the long term plan is for Wendigo to be aimed at the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, where he competed last season.

Racing Club ensures that all shares are managed with high standards of horse welfare, transparency, and ethical practices.

About Racing Club

Racing Club is a UK-based horse racing syndicate, making ownership more accessible. Members can purchase shares in thoroughbred racehorses, with ownership starting from £25, opening the opportunity for shareholders to experience the racing industry.

The company emphasises its high standards of horse welfare, transparency, and ethical practices, while providing members with updates and insights into their horses’ training and racing careers. Racing Club aims to combine the excitement of horse racing with an inclusive and structured ownership experience.

Media Contact:

Tom Aldridge

Racing Club

https://racingclub.com/

tom@racingclub.com

SOURCE: Racing Club

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire