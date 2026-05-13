QumulusAI Establishing Corporate Headquarters in Georgia Tech’s Tech Square

Move Positions QumulusAI Near One of the Country’s Densest Concentrations of AI Talent, Advanced Computing Resources and Enterprise Innovation Activity

QumulusAI Inc. today announced that as of June 1, 2026, it will establish its corporate headquarters in Georgia Tech’s Tech Square – one of the most strategically concentrated AI research, commercialization and enterprise innovation districts in the U.S. The company will be headquartered inside The Biltmore Innovation Center at 817 W. Peachtree St. NW, Suite 935, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.

Tech Square spans more than 2.5 million square feet of space and sits at the intersection of Georgia Tech’s world-class research enterprise and a dense ecosystem of founders, corporate innovation partners, investors and applied research organizations. For QumulusAI, which specializes in distributed AI infrastructure, the location is intended to support recruitment and operations as the company executes its long-term growth strategy.

“Georgia Tech’s Tech Square is where AI research meets real-world deployment and that intersection is exactly where QumulusAI operates,” said Mike Maniscalco, CEO of QumulusAI. “We’re building the infrastructure layer that makes AI scale possible for enterprises, and locating our headquarters here puts us in direct proximity to the researchers, builders and enterprise innovators defining what that future looks like. This is a strategic move, not just a real estate decision.”

Georgia Tech’s research enterprise exceeds $1.4 billion, anchored by the Office of Research and the Georgia Tech Research Institute. The university’s network of interdisciplinary institutes spans AI, energy systems, cybersecurity and autonomy – disciplines that are increasingly intersecting with the demand for distributed AI infrastructure.

Georgia Tech’s expanding relationship with NVIDIA further reinforces Tech Square’s strategic relevance to the AI compute ecosystem. In 2024, the university launched its AI Makerspace, powered in its first phase by 20 NVIDIA HGX H100 systems and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. Georgia Tech was also among the first research universities in the country to receive the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip for research and testing.

“Atlanta is rapidly emerging as one of the nation’s leading hubs for applied AI, where world-class research, advanced computing, startup creation and real-world AI deployment are converging in powerful ways. Companies are increasingly choosing to build here because of the region’s unique concentration of talent, industry collaboration and commercialization activity,” noted Tim Lieuwen, executive vice president for research at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “We are proud to work alongside companies like QumulusAI that are helping define the next generation of AI infrastructure and contributing to Atlanta’s growing momentum as a center for AI innovation and advanced computing.”

Tech Square also serves as a hub for startup formation and commercialization activity tied to Georgia Tech’s CREATE-X program. This concentration of research-to-market activity provides QumulusAI with access to technical talent pipelines and a network of enterprise partners navigating the challenges of scaling AI infrastructure.

“We wanted our headquarters at the center of one of the most important AI ecosystems in the country – where world-class research, applied engineering, startup creation and enterprise engagement all converge in one district,” said Steve Gertz, chief growth officer of QumulusAI. “Georgia Tech and Tech Square represent that convergence better than almost anywhere else in the U.S. The fact that Mike is a Georgia Tech alumnus made the decision feel even more right. That shared connection to this place matters as we scale QumulusAI through its next phase of corporate growth.”

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company focused on delivering a distributed AI cloud by innovating around power, data center and GPU-based cloud services. The company delivers fast access to high-performance computing with enhanced cost control, reliability and flexibility. Machine learning teams, AI startups, research institutions, and growing enterprises can now scale their AI training and inference workloads quickly and cost effectively. For more information, visit https://www.qumulusai.com.

Press Contact: media@qumulusai.com

Investor Relations: investors@qumulusai.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, and on information available to QumulusAI as of the date hereof. QumulusAI’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied herein, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding QumulusAI’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or words of similar import. QumulusAI expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect any change in QumulusAI’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based in respect of its business, partnerships or otherwise.

SOURCE: QumulusAI

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