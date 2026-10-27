QuickLink StudioEdge Simplifies Remote Interviews and Elevates Live Storytelling for Finland’s Leading Commercial Broadcaster, MTV Oy

HELSINKI, FINLAND, OCTOBER 27, 2026 – MTV Oy, Finland’s largest commercial broadcaster, has long been recognized for its ability to deliver fast, reliable and engaging content across news, current affairs, sports and entertainment. With a mission “to reach every Finnish citizen, anytime and anywhere,” the broadcaster’s production teams operate in an environment where speed, accessibility and technical reliability are essential. As remote interviews and live contributions have become increasingly central to modern news workflows, MTV Oy sought a solution that could simplify guest participation while strengthening the technical backbone of its live productions. That search led them to QuickLink StudioEdge™.

MTV Oy’s content spans morning and afternoon current affairs shows, special news reports, major national events such as elections, as well as the broadcaster’s flagship 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. news shows. These productions rely heavily on remote contributors, including experts, commentators and professionals located across Finland and around the world. For MTV Oy, the ability to connect with these voices quickly and seamlessly is not just a convenience but a core requirement.

“We strive to deliver breaking news through rapid live coverage, tell the stories that matter most and provide comprehensive sports productions from Finland and around the world,” says Pirkka Maksimainen, Technology and Service Development Manager, News Productions at MTV Oy.

Before adopting QuickLink StudioEdge, MTV Oy had already built its remote contribution workflows around QuickLink solutions. The broadcaster initially relied on QuickLink Skype TX and later transitioned to QuickLink StudioCall, enabling guests to join live broadcasts quickly and easily using their web browser. As production requirements continued to evolve, however, MTV Oy sought even greater flexibility to accommodate a wider range of contributors and communication platforms.

“Before integrating StudioEdge, we evaluated various remote contribution solutions,” Maksimainen explains. “The main challenge was that many solutions required contributors to install an application or sign in to a specific service. StudioEdge gives us much greater flexibility, allowing us to continue using StudioCall while also introducing guests via platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Its platform-agnostic approach enables contributors to join in the way that is most convenient for them, helping us conduct interviews quickly and seamlessly without creating additional barriers for guests.”

In addition, StudioEdge’s NVIDIA-powered audio and video enhancement capabilities help ensure a consistently high-quality viewing experience by improving the clarity and quality of remote contributions, regardless of the device or environment from which guests are joining.

Reporters can arrange interviews by phone, producers keep contributors connected and informed, and guests join using the device they already have in hand. Through StudioEdge, producers can see the program feed and hear a mix-minus audio feed, allowing them to follow the production and participate comfortably during the live interview.

The two‑channel version of StudioEdge has also empowered MTV Oy’s news and sports teams with greater autonomy, enabling them to manage remote interviews independently and efficiently. Additionally, the platform is used extensively in its morning and afternoon current affairs shows, where rapid access to remote guests is essential. It also plays a key role in special news reports and major events, such as elections.

“In these productions, StudioEdge has made it possible to reach professionals and experts across the globe quickly and cost-effectively,” Maksimainen notes. “This has improved both the technical reliability of remote contributions and the storytelling possibilities.”

By removing logistical delays and simplifying guest participation, StudioEdge helps MTV Oy bring timely insights to viewers, strengthening both editorial depth and production agility. MTV Oy sees StudioEdge as a long-term part of its production strategy. “As the camera quality on mobile devices continues to improve, they provide an increasingly valuable tool for storytelling,” says Maksimainen. “We see StudioEdge as an important part of our future productions as we continue to expand these capabilities.”

For more information about QuickLink StudioEdge, please visit the QuickLink website. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.