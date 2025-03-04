QuickLink Launches Two New Variations of Award-winning StudioPro™ Solution at NAB 2025

LAS VEGAS – MARCH 4, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contributions, will launch two new models of its renowned QuickLink StudioPro™ video production platform, StudioPro-NDI and StudioPro-3, at the NAB Show 2025 (Booth SL10413). Ideal for a wide range of production applications from broadcast to live events as well as various AV scenarios including houses of worship, education, corporate and government environments, the latest models of QuickLink StudioPro feature a variety of advancements for an enhanced workflow.

The world’s easiest-to-use 4K video production platform, QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. To complement its existing 12G-SDI and ST 2110 models, the StudioPro product line is now available with 3G-SDI and NDI models, fitting a range of different workflows and applications.

“We have seen incredible adoption of StudioPro with those who require easy-to-use integrated solutions whilst maintaining high-quality standards,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “The new StudioPro-3 fills a need in the marketplace for an HD-version of our video production platform while the new StudioPro-NDI offers 10GB and 2.5GB Ethernet Interfaces. Both new variations feature a host of additional features such as incorporated Reliable Rugged Chassis (RRC™) technology and built-in NewBlue Captivate™ graphics. Additionally, these latest enhancements were designed with the evolution of Mix/Effects (M/Es) methodology in mind and now offer complete flexibility, streamlining the creative process and resolving many of the limitations of M/Es.”

These tailor-made StudioPro models deliver the perfect solution for those looking to create high-quality live video productions with an easy-to-use interface that provides endless possibilities. The StudioPro suite, including StudioPro-NDI, comes officially NDI Certified, guaranteed to connect seamlessly and perform up to the NDI standards of efficiency, interoperability and quality in any setup.

With an astounding one-frame delay, QuickLink StudioPro ensures flawless synchronization between stage speakers and large projected screens or video walls for live presentations. StudioPro functions similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint. Each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create amazing productions. This simplicity is paired with in-built NewBlue Captivate™ graphics, as standard within all StudioPro models, to create a solution that is exceptionally easy-to-use, with industry-leading on-air graphics, titles and animation. Without StudioPro, creators face the inconvenience of extensive training on outdated systems, the financial burden of outsourcing to external companies and lip synchronization issues.

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioEdge and StudioCall technology, remote guests are seamlessly integrated with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Skype calls, other camera feeds, audio sources, images, videos and graphics. Designed for both large-scale and intimate productions, StudioPro ensures that content remains on-brand and unforgettable to audiences, broadcasting to multiple physical, digital and social destinations, supporting multi-aspect ratio output simultaneously.

QuickLink StudioPro also supports ASIO audio devices over IP and offers advanced audio mixing capabilities, allowing for precise tuning of audio to perfection. The platform’s AI-driven advanced noise reduction, echo cancellation and studio audio features ensure crystal-clear audio quality.

Furthermore, educational institutions can now easily bring StudioPro into the classroom, as it can be integrated into journalism, media, film and other similar college or university curriculums. With StudioPro Lab, colleges, universities and schools can seamlessly adopt StudioPro into curriculums and get access to the free educational StudioPro software for student-use.