Qube Installs PMC Monitors In Four Of Its Production Rooms

The London-based members’ studio has chosen result6 nearfield monitors because they deliver exceptional power and accuracy from a very small footprint.

Qube, the world’s first members’ studio for musicians, podcasters and content creators, has invested in PMC result6 nearfield monitors for four of its production studios in London.

With over 60 purpose-built studios, Qube is designed to be an inspirational sanctuary for a new generation of content creators. It opened its first studios in Park Royal in 2020 and in 2023 it added Qube East (Canary Wharf) and Qube Hackney to its roster. Members share access to studios and co working areas that support a variety of disciplines, from music production through to podcasting, photography, film and video.

Qube’s PMC result6 monitors are installed in the newest locations with three pairs going to Qube East and a fourth pair to Qube Hackney.

“We solicit regular feedback from our community to ensure we’re providing the best member experience and creative environment,” says Marta Zemljic, Qube’s Head of Marketing. “Many mixing engineers are members at Qube and their overwhelming feedback was that PMC result6’s are precise and perfect for mixing.”

PMC’s result6 monitors are two-way active loudspeakers that offer high resolution, detail, accurate and extended bass, consistent tonal balance on all levels, wide dispersion and sweet spot – all at a very affordable price point. Their compact size and exceptional power make them ideally suited to production and writing rooms, and since their launch in 2017 many top artists and producers have installed them in their project studios.

“Our members appreciate result6’s accurate representation that allows them to make mixing decisions with confidence, knowing how their tracks will translate,” Zemljic adds. “Our ongoing partnership with PMC as we scale is invaluable. Given the enthusiastic feedback so far, we will likely include PMC products as we continue expanding and equipping our studios. With additional locations planned, we expect to partner further with PMC to create an optimal creative environment for our members.”

Qube’s world-class studios attract many multi-award winning artists and producers such as Tems, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Joey Bada$$, Andy Wright, Guilty Beatz, PRGRSHN, and Mabel.

For more information about Qube, please visit https://theqube.com/

