Quantum Loophole First Year Seed Funding Exceeds $13 Million

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gigawatt—Quantum Loophole Inc, an innovative developer of first-of-its-kind Gigawatt-scale master plan data center cities, announces it has raised over $13 million in its initial round of seed funding. Launched in January 2020, the unforeseen challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic bolstered interest in digital infrastructure investments, solidifying Quantum Loophole’s vision for highly sustainable, environmentally-sound data center developments at scale.

Quantum Loophole is founded and led by Josh Snowhorn, an interconnection and data center industry executive who has built over $10B of value during his 20+ year career. Snowhorn has compiled a formidable communications infrastructure industry leadership team with proven experience at organizations that include Microsoft, Apple, Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications, Cincinnati Bell, CyrusOne, Deloitte, PwC, Terremark, Verizon, Yahoo and more.

“Together with the talented Quantum Loophole team, we have re-imagined the way data centers can be developed in concert with natural resources for sustainability within the industry and our planet,” comments Josh Snowhorn, founder, CEO of Quantum Loophole. “Incorporating an ethically-planned and community-centric design that puts sustainability at the forefront, our master plan data center cities are designed to offer Gigawatt levels of critical power, leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver connectivity seamlessly and immediately, and offer mass scale fiber to nearby networking hubs. All the while, our approach to shared infrastructure and pre-planned site approvals improves performance, expedites time to market, while solving for the expediency and scalability large capacity data center operators require well into the future.”

Quantum Loophole’s management team includes Scott Noteboom, CTO; Sylvia Kang, VP of Real Estate; Richard Paul-Hus, VP of Sales and Development; Ron da Silva, VP of Operations; Rick Keiner, VP of Finance; and Oren Wool, VP of Sustainability.

The company’s first development project is well underway, forthcoming details planned for Q3 2021.

For more information about Quantum Loophole visit: https://quantumloophole.com/.

About Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole disrupts data center development. The company’s first-of-its-kind Gigawatt-scale, master plan data center city development approach uniquely addresses the scalability, connectivity and cost-efficiency challenges of today’s large-scale deployments. Powered by innovative energy, fiber and access control systems, Quantum Loophole’s master plan communities take the guesswork out of adding needed data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers, HPC and colocation providers to speed go-to-market capabilities. Incorporating renewable energy, land and water improvements offers an environmentally sound approach that reduces the overall carbon footprint while fully enabling powered land to bare metal server capabilities with the highest level of connectivity, reliability and security. For more information, please visit https://quantumloophole.com/.

