Quantum Dynamics Enterprises Granted U.S. Patent for Revolutionary Mechanical Propellant-less Propulsion System

Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. (QDE) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially issued U.S. Patent No. 12,424,887, covering the company’s breakthrough Centrifugal Impulse Drive (CID™) – the world’s first patented mechanical propulsion system capable of generating thrust without propellant or exhaust gases.

The CID™ represents a major innovation in the field of space propulsion. The technology uses a precisely engineered system of rotating magnets and dynamic balancing mechanisms to convert centrifugal energy into continuous, directional thrust. Unlike traditional electric or chemical thrusters, CID™ requires no onboard propellant, enabling spacecraft to maneuver indefinitely with minimal power consumption.

“This patent secures Quantum Dynamics Enterprises’ leadership in the field of mechanical propulsion,” said Harry P. Sprain, CEO/CTO and inventor of the CID™. “It validates years of research and testing and represents a foundational leap toward sustainable, long-duration space operations.”

The CID™ has been independently tested at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where engineers conducted controlled experiments to measure dynamic motion, balance, and directional thrust. The testing confirmed measurable, repeatable results consistent with theoretical predictions.

Further validation came from advanced computational modeling conducted by Dr. Shakeeb Bin Hasan (Ph.D.), whose finite-element simulations replicated the lab results and verified the mechanism’s ability to produce continuous mechanical thrust through controlled rotation and vector detuning.

These findings confirm CID™ as the first mechanically driven propulsion system to produce thrust without any exhaust or reaction mass – a development that could redefine orbital station-keeping, satellite longevity, and deep-space maneuvering.

“This is the first propulsion method that can be completely sealed from the space environment, requiring no fuel and producing no emissions,” Sprain added. “It’s a game changer for sustainable, reusable spacecraft systems.”

Quantum Dynamics Enterprises has also begun filing international patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) to protect the technology in key global markets and support future licensing and commercial partnerships.

About Quantum Dynamics Enterprises (QDE)

Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. is a U.S.-based aerospace company pioneering mechanical propellant-less propulsion for satellites and spacecraft. Founded by inventor and CEO Harry P. Sprain, QDE develops and commercializes the Centrifugal Impulse Drive (CID™) – the first propulsion system capable of generating continuous mechanical thrust without fuel or exhaust. Backed by U.S. and international patents, QDE’s mission is to deliver sustainable, scalable propulsion solutions for the next generation of space vehicles.

