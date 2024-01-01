Quantum CatDV Showcases Automated Live Sports Production with North Shore Automation’s Stats Injector

Integration delivers real-time play-by-play metadata directly into media assets for professional sports organizations; Continues recent platform enhancements including expanded cloud, clustering, and AI capabilities





CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) today announced that North Shore Automation’s Stats Injector is now fully compatible with Quantum CatDV, the media asset management and workflow orchestration platform used by broadcasters, sports leagues, and post-production teams world-wide, bringing automated, data-driven clip logging to live sports production workflows. The integration, already deployed in production with the Miami HEAT, is designed to pull hyper-accurate play-by-play data directly from professional league APIs and automatically apply markers and metadata to video clips during ingest, eliminating manual logging and enabling instant retrieval of specific game moments across every camera angle.

“Stats Injector on CatDV is a powerhouse combo for sports production,” said Bryson Jones, Founder and CIO of North Shore Automation. “We are able to insert Stats Injector directly into the production pipeline, connecting league APIs to tag media with rich, accurate metadata automatically. With the CatDV Worker Node, you can build file system-level automations that just aren’t possible on DAMs/MAMs that offer a take-it-or-leave-it feature set. CatDV’s architecture lets us personalize the workflow to each customer’s specific needs, because no two teams are the same, but they all agree that every second counts on game day.”

The Miami HEAT creative services team uses CatDV with Stats Injector to automatically log clips using the NBA’s statistics tagging format, enabling the 60-person production team to near-instantly locate specific plays across all available camera angles. Stats Injector supports professional basketball, baseball, and U.S. football leagues, and is compatible with EVS, Evertz, and Telestream® Lightspeed® Live Capture ingest systems. North Shore Automation describes the approach as “not artificial intelligence, just intelligence,” distinguishing deterministic league API data from probabilistic AI-based detection. The result is architected to provide hyper-accurate metadata applied at ingest speed with no manual intervention.

The Stats Injector integration exemplifies the architectural advantage that has made CatDV a platform of choice for demanding content production environments. CatDV’s on-premise, extensible architecture enables partners like North Shore Automation to build directly into the production pipeline rather than working around the constraints of cloud-based MAM platforms. Recent platform enhancements further strengthen this foundation:

Pegasus Worker Clustering now enables the automatic distribution of processing jobs across multiple clustered worker nodes with a single configuration and task queue. Tag-based routing directs jobs to appropriate hardware resources, such as routing GPU transcoding to GPU-equipped nodes. Production teams can scale processing capacity by adding worker nodes, with built-in high availability designed to keep jobs running if a node goes offline.

Azure Cloud Support enables CatDV Server and Worker to be installed on Azure Cloud Compute, with direct ingest from Azure Blob Storage, proxy playback without downloading, and the ability to archive to Azure Blob with storage tier selection (hot, cool, or archive) managed directly from within CatDV.

Expanded Cloud Archiving Support has been added for Dell ECS and NetApp StorageGRID. A new Generation 3 plugin for Quantum ActiveScale and AWS S3 adds performance tuning options for cloud transfers including concurrent request limits and block size configuration.

AI-powered facial recognition is now available through Amazon AI 2.0, supporting user-trainable facial recognition via AWS Rekognition.

Quantum will be meeting with customers and partners at NAB 2026, April 19–22, Booth N1726. North Shore Automation specialists will be available in the Quantum booth by arrangement to discuss data-driven media production workflows.

About Quantum Corporation

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About North Shore Automation

North Shore Automation are industry leaders in Media Asset Management. For over 15 years they have delivered powerful automation to more than 300 customers, deploying over 170 MAM systems. Their consulting and design, deployment, training, software development, and DevOps services complement a suite of powerful applications and workflows to ensure best in class performance for Media Asset Management needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on Quantum’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of Quantum CatDV products and solutions, their success in media asset management workflows and media and entertainment, as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks, and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for our products and solutions develops and performs as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of the markets in which they are sold; the success and performance of CatDV products in their anticipated markets, including their ability to successfully integrate with third-party solutions, and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts

Media Contact:

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Melissa Cifarelli



Quantum@matternow.com

585.666.9511