Qualitest Acquires Q Analysts, Expanding Its Global Digital Assurance Capabilities for Cutting-Edge Technologies

The deal enables both companies to enhance and scale their global offerings and adds 600 highly skilled engineers to the Qualitest team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualitest, the world’s leading AI-powered quality engineering company, today announces the acquisition of Q Analysts, a US-based quality engineering company. The Q Analysts acquisition adds significant expertise in quality engineering for cutting-edge technologies and marks Qualitest’s sixth strategic acquisition in two years.

Through this acquisition, Qualitest expands its US geographical footprint to include new test labs in California and the State of Washington and capabilities in other key US service locations. It also enhances Qualitest’s presence in the UK, Madagascar, Switzerland, and India. This deal amplifies Qualitest’s capabilities in Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality quality assurance and testing services, full-stack quality engineering for IoT/smart devices, and ground truth data assurance services for AI technologies focused on data collection, annotation, and tagging for humans, environments, objects, scenarios, and speech algorithms. Founded in 2003, Q Analysts has partnered with some of the world’s leading technology firms to address their unique quality engineering needs.

Q Analysts’ offerings will complement Qualitest’s established quality engineering expertise, which caters to the technology, financial services, telecom, health services, retail, media, gaming, and utilities sectors. The combined group will leverage the collective industry-specific competencies to deliver practical, flexible, and innovative solutions that address their clients’ business challenges.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to start the new year than with the addition of the great talent and capabilities which we found in Q Analysts,” said Anbu Muppidathi, CEO of Qualitest. “This acquisition ensures that our combined solutions will continue to unlock value and drive measurable success for our existing customers, as well as allow us to expand our expertise in a wider variety of technologies and adjacent industries, bringing the best in quality engineering to more global clients.”

“We are very excited to now be a part of Qualitest, one of the most prestigious brands in quality engineering in the industry,” said Ross Fernandes, CEO of Q Analysts. “Joining forces with Qualitest was a clear choice, as both Qualitest and Q Analysts share common values and approaches to achieving greater client satisfaction, rooted in innovation and excellence. We are excited about our ability to scale rapidly globally, and we are sure to achieve greater outcomes in our future with Qualitest.”

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, health services, telecom, technology, retail, media, gaming, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, India, Germany, Romania, Israel, Argentina, Mexico, Switzerland, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint. Learn more at https://qualitestgroup.com/

Since 2003, Q Analysts has been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to the market. Q Analysts has nearly 600 employees worldwide, including its Q TestLab facilities in Santa Clara, CA; Kirkland, WA, and Antananarivo, Madagascar. The Silicon Valley Business Journal listed Q Analysts among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the 10 Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley, and the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley. The company has also won the US Department of Labor’s Gold Medallion Award from HIREVets for its veterans’ hiring efforts. Q Analysts is ISO 27001-certified.

