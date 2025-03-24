Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon to Deliver Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm Incorporated President and CEO, is invited to be the speaker at COMPUTEX 2025 Keynote, sharing his vision of the transformative impact of AI on device experiences and ecosystems. The keynote will be on 14:00, May 19, (UCT+8), at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F.

For 40 years, Qualcomm has been a leader in next-generation technologies, setting the pace for innovation across industries. Edge AI impacts virtually every industry as phones, PCs, cars, and other devices become increasingly interactive and personalized.

Cristiano Amon is the President and CEO of Qualcomm. He has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction, particularly in Edge AI, the development of a leading and differentiated product roadmap, and accelerating 5G adoption. Under his leadership, Qualcomm has continued to expand and diversify into multiple industries, including automotive, computing, virtual reality, augmented reality, networking, and industrial.

COMPUTEX 2025 with the theme “AI Next,” is set to take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2. This event will host nearly 1,400 exhibitors across 4,800 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote will open in April, please stay tuned and follow us on our website.

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA’s five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-ceo-cristiano-amon-to-deliver-keynote-at-computex-2025-302408775.html

SOURCE COMPUTEX