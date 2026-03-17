Qrvey to Host Live Panel on ‘The Secret to SaaS Growth in 2026: Self-Service, Monetization & the Right Deployment Strategy’

New Industry Research and Real SaaS Stories Reveal How Embedded Analytics is Becoming a Powerful Driver of Customer Retention, Expansion Revenue and Product Differentiation

Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, today announced an upcoming live panel discussion titled “The Secret to SaaS Growth in 2026: Self-Service, Monetization & the Right Deployment Strategy.”

The virtual event will take place Wednesday, March 18, from 2:00-3:00 PM ET, bringing together new industry research and SaaS product leaders to discuss how embedded analytics is driving retention, expansion revenue, and competitive advantage.

As SaaS markets become more competitive, product teams are increasingly turning to embedded analytics not just as a feature, but as a strategic growth lever.

Drawing on new industry research and real SaaS experiences, the conversation will examine the critical decisions SaaS leaders face as they embed analytics more deeply into their products, from delivering true self-service experiences to turning data and insights into a scalable revenue engine.

Panelists for this discussion include:

Howard Dresner , Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services

Todd Kinsman , Product Manager at TCP Software

Benjamin Hans , VP of Product and Engineering at INGENIOUS.BUILD

Natan Cohen, Head of Customer Success at Qrvey

“Current adoption of embedded BI is strong, as organizations increasingly prioritize embedding analytics within applications for strategic value,” said Howard Dresner, founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Our most recent Wisdom of Crowds Embedded BI Market Study found that 36% of respondents in the technology industry cited ‘increased customer loyalty/retention’ as the top external objective for Embedded BI, closely followed by 31% who cited ‘directly generate incremental revenue.'”

Event Details

Title: The Secret to SaaS Growth in 2026: Self-Service, Monetization & the Right Deployment Strategy

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 2:00-3:00 PM ET

Format: Live virtual panel discussion with audience Q&A

Registration: Visit the Qrvey website to learn more and register for the event.

About Qrvey

Qrvey provides a multi-tenant embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies. Product teams use Qrvey to deliver secure, scalable, AI-driven self-service analytics experiences directly within their applications while maintaining full control over UI/UX, deployment, infrastructure, and data architecture. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire