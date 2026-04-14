Qrvey Introduces Perpetual Licensing to Deliver Ultimate Cost Predictability for AI-Native Embedded Analytics Infrastructure for SaaS

New Licensing Model Gives Software Companies Long-Term Cost Control and Flexibility as They Scale Embedded Analytics

Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, today announced the launch of its new Perpetual License option. This offering provides software makers with greater flexibility and long-term cost predictability as they increasingly rely on Qrvey as the data and analytics infrastructure powering AI agents and digital workers.

As SaaS platforms evolve in the age of AI, analytics has become foundational infrastructure. Qrvey has seen growing adoption as the underlying data layer enabling AI-driven applications, where usage can scale rapidly and unpredictably. In response, the company now offers customers the flexibility to choose between subscription-based pricing and a perpetual license, enabling them to align their investment model with long-term product and growth strategies.

Built for AI-Native SaaS: Predictable Costs at Scale

With the rise of AI agents and digital workers, SaaS companies are embedding analytics more deeply into their products than ever before. These systems continuously query, process, and act on data – making cost predictability a critical requirement.

Qrvey’s new perpetual license addresses this challenge by enabling customers to make a one-time investment in the platform, allowing for more accurate long-term financial planning.

The perpetual license provides ultimate access to the software and can be fully utilized by tools such as OpenClaw for building data and analytics agents at scale cost effectively.

Built on a Proven Flat-Rate Pricing Model

Qrvey has long differentiated itself with a simple, predictable pricing philosophy. Customers have benefited from a single flat-rate price that includes unlimited users, dashboards, instances, data, and connections.

With the introduction of perpetual licensing, Qrvey extends this model even further – giving customers the ability to lock in that flat-rate structure for the long term.

“Qrvey has been an innovator in the Embedded Analytics space, solely catering to the software product teams,” said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. “This is another innovation on the licensing and pricing front to provide our OEM partners more flexibility to choose the option that fits their business best in the long run.”

Flexible Licensing for Modern SaaS Companies

Qrvey technology is used by SaaS companies, yet itself is a self-hosted/deployed software. Customers now have the option to choose the licensing model that best fits their business:

Subscription licensing for lower upfront costs and operational flexibility

Perpetual licensing for long-term ownership and cost predictability

Both options provide full access to Qrvey’s embedded analytics platform, ensuring a consistent and scalable foundation for modern AI-native SaaS applications.

For more information, visit qrvey.com/pricing.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in AI-native, multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights – all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire