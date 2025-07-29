Qrvey 9.1 Accelerates Embedded Analytics With Agentic AI and a Faster Path to Deployment

Expanded AI capabilities and new packaging designed to accelerate deployments sets a new standard for how analytics are delivered and experienced inside modern software products.

Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS, today announced the release of Qrvey 9.1. With expanded AI capabilities, a new packaging model designed to accelerate deployments, and enhanced data connectivity options, Qrvey 9.1 sets a new standard for how analytics are embedded and experienced inside modern software products.

“Qrvey 9.1 widens the gap between general-purpose BI and the embedded analytics platform SaaS teams actually need,” said Arman Eshraghi, CEO of Qrvey. “With Qrvey Pro and Qrvey Ultra, we’re helping companies get to market faster while building on their existing investments in high-performance analytic databases. And with our continued investment in AI, Qrvey is enabling the evolution from self-service to autonomous analytics-empowering users with smarter, more intuitive experiences.”

Building the Future of Multi-tenant Agentic Analytics

Qrvey 9.1 introduces a new generation of AI-powered analytics that goes beyond natural language queries. Users can describe what they want to understand-like “sales trends over time”-and Qrvey’s AI will generate the most relevant visualization, select the right data, and explain its reasoning. It supports leading LLMs including OpenAI, Gemini, Claude, Cohere, or your own custom LLM or foundation model. These capabilities reflect Qrvey’s vision for autonomous analytics: platforms that anticipate user intent and guide users toward insight.

New Packaging Options Accelerate Time to Value while Minimizing Overhead

Qrvey Pro Accelerates Deployment with a Lighter Footprint

Qrvey 9.1 introduces two new packaging tiers that help SaaS companies move faster while making the most of their existing investments in high-performance analytic data platforms.

Qrvey Pro: Ideal for teams with an analytics-ready database – Qrvey Pro enables fast, cost-effective deployment with embedded dashboards, reporting, and automation-without the overhead of a data engine. It’s a great fit for teams that want to move quickly and keep infrastructure lean.

Qrvey Ultra: Built for full-stack analytics delivery – Qrvey Ultra includes Qrvey’s integrated data engine and transformation layer, enabling high-performance, multi-tenant analytics from any data source. It’s designed for teams that need maximum flexibility, scalability, and control-all in one platform.

Both tiers are built on Qrvey’s modern, multi-tenant architecture, supporting unlimited tenants, flexible containerized deployment on AWS or Azure, and seamless integration with your existing SaaS stack. Whether you need a lightweight analytics layer or a full-stack solution, Qrvey Pro and Qrvey Ultra deliver the scalability, security, and customization SaaS teams expect-without per-user pricing or infrastructure lock-in.

With robust self-service capabilities, Qrvey enables SaaS companies to empower their end users-giving them the autonomy to explore data, build dashboards, and uncover insights independently, without relying on engineering support.

Expanded Connectivity for Modern Data Architectures

Qrvey 9.1 strengthens its support for high-performance data environments with expanded cloud-native connectivity. New live connectivity to SQL Server joins existing support for PostgreSQL, Redshift, Databricks and Snowflake, giving SaaS teams more flexibility in how they integrate with existing analytic databases. The release also introduces support for file-based storage like S3 and Azure BLOB. These enhancements reflect Qrvey’s commitment to meeting SaaS teams where their data lives-whether in structured databases or distributed cloud storage.

Qrvey 9.1 is available now.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business.

Learn more at qrvey.com.

