Qoder Launches QoderWake, an AI Employee Built for Long-Term Collaboration

Today, Qoder welcomes a new member to its family, QoderWake, which officially opens for invitational preview, prioritizing individuals and teams with clear work scenarios, defined work boundaries, and real collaboration needs. On the same day, Qoder Remote Control is officially published-the web version is now live, with iOS and Android mobile apps rolling out across app stores.

As AI Agent capabilities continue to advance, “super individuals” and “super organizations” are moving from concept to reality. In Qoder’s view, this creates a new gap inside organizations: the need for a class of schedulable AI employees with clear boundaries who can work alongside humans long-term, connecting individual capabilities with organizational collaboration. QoderWake is built to fill this gap.

(AI Employee Showcase）

QoderWake, the AI employee

Unlike traditional single-task Agents, QoderWake is built for long-term collaboration. The relationship between the user and QoderWake is that of employer and employee-users can name the employee, assign a role, and draw red lines. Across changes of device, LLM, or workstation, the employee remains the same and stays with the user. Each AI employee resides on the user’s device by default, and the user decides whether code or memory is uploaded to the cloud. Take a AI programmer as an example: after onboarding, QoderWake autonomously handles routine work such as change briefs, error diagnosis, alert triage, and backlog organization, and pauses for approval when red lines are crossed-the user only needs a few minutes in the morning to review the report and decide on next steps. To support 24/7 continuous operation, Qoder has built a Harness Engineering layer for QoderWake, keeping the AI employee secure, production-ready, and continuously evolving over the long run.

（Mobile View）

Released alongside QoderWake is Qoder Remote Control. The feature initially supports integration with Qoder CLI, with Qoder IDE, QoderWork, and QoderWake to follow. Through their phones, users can view the Agent’s execution plan and decision points in real time, approve or redirect, and run multiple jobs in parallel. The value of remote control has already been validated in coding scenarios-the more complex an Agent’s task, the more users need to see its reasoning and intervene at key decision points. As QoderWake and other AI employees take on increasingly complex jobs, this need will extend across more of Qoder’s product line.

Apply for the QoderWake invite-only preview: qoder.com/qoderwake

Experience Qoder Remote Control: https://qoder.com/mobile

Media Contact: contact@qoder.com

Company: Qoder

Contact: Qoder Team

Email: contact@qoder.com

Website: https://qoder.com/

SOURCE: Qoder

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire