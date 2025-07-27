QELNIX Is Redefining the Shared Economy – A Team of Idealists Powering Urban Life

As the shared economy evolves from hype to depth, QELNIX , a local Malaysian tech company, is using smart shared charging networks to redefine convenience and sustainability in modern urban living.

This founding team-diverse in background but united in purpose-shares a common ideal: to empower everyday life through shared models, solve urban pain points with technology, and ensure the benefits of innovation extend beyond tech enthusiasts to everyone who needs them.

From “Low Battery Anxiety” to a Win-Win Business Model

QELNIX focuses on a problem that seems small but causes daily stress for many: running out of phone battery.

From airports and nightclubs to restaurants, offices, campuses, and expos, demand for instant charging continues to rise. Yet existing shared charging solutions often suffer from poor user experience, high failure rates, complex retrieval processes, and no real benefits for merchants.

Steve Jensen, Founder and CEO of QELNIX, explains that his inspiration came from these “frequent but mild” moments of friction.

“After 15 years in tech and logistics, I’ve always been driven by the idea of ‘connection.’ And I realized that the most fundamental connection is power. Without power, you’re disconnected. If energy isn’t accessible, cities can’t be smart.”

He’s Not Alone-A Team United by Shared Belief

Steve Jensen is not carrying this vision alone. At a Southeast Asia shared economy forum, he met Patrick Tomlinson, now QELNIX’s Chief Marketing Officer-a veteran with 12 years in global brand strategy.

Tomlinson has led campaigns for top FMCG and platform-based apps. Initially skeptical of the power bank industry, she changed her view after a deep conversation with Steve.

“This isn’t just a product-it’s a fairer way to connect people.”

“The shared economy isn’t about price wars. It’s about value redistribution. QELNIX is building a model where everyone benefits-users get convenience, merchants earn revenue, and the platform scales organically. That’s what real sharing should be.”

Today, QELNIX’s core team includes rising talent from across disciplines, and has rapidly deployed locations across Malaysian cities to build its own smart energy network.

Not Just Fast-But Greener and Fairer

QELNIX’s products use high-density eco-friendly batteries, support PD3.0 fast-charging protocols, and are paired with a self-developed mobile app.

What truly sets QELNIX apart is its win-win model of direct operations and revenue-sharing partnerships, collaborating with local merchants, property owners, and chain businesses to create new income opportunities-with no upfront hardware cost.

The company has already completed the first stage of city-level deployment and plans to expand into Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia within the next 18 months, aiming to become Southeast Asia’s leading smart shared energy network platform.

A Shared Revolution from Southeast Asia Is on the Way

When asked whether QELNIX is “a power bank company” or “a platform company,” the team laughs and replies:

“We’re building a new urban service logic. It might start with a simple scan for power-but it ends with connections between people, energy, and trust.”

As the shared economy matures, consumers are more skeptical of ‘free,’ merchants are tired of hardware that brings no return, and the market demands a sustainable, profitable, and trustworthy model.

QELNIX is positioning itself to be that model’s pioneer.

About QELNIX

QELNIX is a smart shared energy tech company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Through shared charging devices and an intelligent dispatching platform, the company delivers convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly power services for urban users.

With the mission to “accelerate premium power sharing,” QELNIX is driving the shared economy toward a vision where everyone wins.

Media Contact

Company: QELNIX

Contact: Waldo Swiegers

Email: contact@qelnix.co

Website: https://www.qelnix.co

SOURCE: QELNIX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire