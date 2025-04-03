Q3 2025 Financial Statements and MD&A

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU – “Gabriel” or the “Company“) announces the publication of its third quarter financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A“) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Company’s website at www.gabrielresources.com and have been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Summary

Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and events subsequent to September 30, 2025 are set out below.

ICSID Annulment Proceedings

On March 8, 2024, the presiding tribunal in Gabriel’s ICSID arbitration claim against Romania issued its final decision, rejecting Gabriel’s claims on the merits by a 2-1 majority (the “ Arbitral Decision “) and awarding approximately US$10 million in costs to Romania (the “ Costs Order “).

On July 8, 2024, Gabriel announced that it has filed an application under Article 52 of the ICSID Convention requesting the annulment of the Arbitral Decision (the “ Annulment “).

Pursuant to Procedural Order No. 1 of February 11, 2025, the ad hoc committee appointed to adjudicate the Annulment (the “ Ad-Hoc Committee “) established the following procedural calendar: Gabriel’s Memorial on Annulment: April 3, 2025. Romania’s Counter-Memorial on Annulment: July 7, 2025. Gabriel’s Reply on Annulment: September 1, 2025. Romania’s Rejoinder on Annulment: November 3, 2025. Hearing on the Annulment: January 22-23, 2026 (with January 24, 2026 reserved).

The parties have completed their written submissions in accordance with the procedural timetable referred to above. Gabriel filed its Reply on Annulment on September 1, 2025, and Romania filed its Rejoinder on November 3, 2025.

On 15 July 2025, the European Commission (the “ Commission “) filed an application seeking leave to intervene in the Annulment proceedings. Pursuant to Procedural Order No. 2 of August 25, 2025, the Ad-Hoc Committee denied the Commission’s application. The Commission’s subsequent request for reconsideration was also denied by the Ad-Hoc Committee on October 1, 2025.

On April 4, 2024, the Government of Romania demanded payment of the ICSID Costs Order and subsequently obtained a precautionary seizure over the shares held by Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Limited (“Gabriel Jersey“) in Roșia Montană Gold Corporation S.A. (“RMGC“), pending settlement of the Costs Order (the “Precautionary Seizure“). Gabriel Jersey and RMGC have challenged the Precautionary Seizure before the Romanian courts. On 11 July 2024, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected the annulment request; the High Court of Cassation and Justice (Romania’s Supreme Court) subsequently upheld that decision on final appeal, leaving the precautionary seizure in force. Gabriel Jersey and RMGC continue to vigorously contest the Precautionary Seizure and are pursuing all available legal avenues in Romania.

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (“Q325”) compared with the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (“Q324) In Q325, the Company incurred a net loss of $3,119, reflecting an increase of $468 compared to the net loss of $2,651 in Q324. The increase was primarily driven by: A provision of litigation of $396 An increase in foreign exchange gain of $378 An increase in finance costs of $76 The increase in net loss was partially offset by: A decrease in corporate, general, and administrative expenses of $394 A decrease in interest related to the arbitral costs order of $38

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (“YTD 2025”) compared with the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (“YTD 2024”) In YTD 2025, the Company incurred a net loss of $7,891, reflecting an increase of $193 compared to the net loss of $7,698 in YTD 2024. The increase was primarily driven by: A decrease in share-based payments recovery of $789 A provision of litigation of $396 An increase in foreign exchange gain of $344 An increase in finance costs of $244 An increase in interest related to the arbitral costs order of $57 The increase in net loss was partially offset by the decrease in corporate, general, and administrative expenses of $1,610. Corporate, general, and administrative (“ CGA “) expenses totaled $1,799 in Q325, a decrease of $394 from $2,193 in Q324. The reduction primarily reflects lower expenditures related to ICSID Arbitration, as well as decreased legal, finance, audit, accounting, and compliance-related fees. CGA expenses totaled $5,988 in YTD 2025, representing a decrease of $1,610 compared to $7,598 in YTD 2024. The reduction was primarily attributable to lower expenditures related to the ICSID Arbitration, as well as decreased legal, finance, audit, accounting, and compliance‑related fees and costs associated with Romain’s operations.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported a working capital deficiency of $17,155, a decrease of $285 compared to $17,440 as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily related to increase in cash and the decrease in other current liabilities.

The Company held cash and cash equivalents of $1,725 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $725 from $999 as of December 31, 2024. In YTD 2025, the Company reported the following major cash flow activity:

Cash used in operating activities: $5,452 Cash used in YTD 2025 primarily reflects the net loss, adjusted for non-cash items, totaling $6,895 which was partially offset by a decrease in prepaid expenses and supplies of $867 and an increase in trade and other payables of $207 and other current liabilities of $396.

Cash provided by financing activities: $6,151 In YTD 2025, the Company completed the two financings, issuing 96,864,930 units for cash proceeds of $6.3 million.



As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported total liabilities of $23,330, representing a decrease of $1,009 from $24,339 as of December 31, 2024. In YTD 2025, the Company issued 43,946,956 Units to settle a $2.2 million (US$1.5 million) shareholder loan raised on November 29, 2024. The increase in the arbitral costs order in YTD 2025 primarily reflects the recognition of $482 in interest, along with a revaluation of the amount based on the prevailing United States dollar (US$)/ CA$ spot rate as of September 30, 2025, totaling $638.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s shareholders’ deficit totaled $21,259, representing a decrease of $826 from $22,085 as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in deficit was primarily attributable to the completion of the two financings, which was partially offset by the net loss incurred during YTD 2025.

Private Placement

In September and November 2025, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement in two tranches, issuing a total of 37,441,457 units at a price of C$0.105 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.9 million.

Each unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.14 per share on or before September 12, 2030.

Local Litigation – Adverse Judgment

As previously disclosed, Gabriel’s Romanian subsidiary, Roșia Montană Gold Corporation S.A. (“RMGC“), has continued to defend a limited number of claims from individuals alleging damages arising from its historical project activities.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, RMGC received a final adverse judgment in a long-running property-damage claim brought by a local family in Roșia Montană. RMGC has been ordered to pay €150,000 in damages plus approximately €101,000 in accrued interest and legal costs.

Management has reached an agreement with the claimants to suspend enforcement until mid‑2026, with the objective of achieving a more favorable overall resolution.

Option Grant

On November 18, 2025, the board of directors of Gabriel approved a new 20% fixed stock option plan to replace the existing plan and granted 38,656,240 incentive stock options to directors and officers. Each option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest six months from the date of grant.

Both the adoption of the new stock option plan and the option grant are subject to shareholder approval at the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 18, 2025 and final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Outstanding Share Data

As of the date of this press release, the Company’s issued and outstanding equity consists of: 277,223,441 common shares 151,593,457 share purchase warrants 1,931,051 stock options



