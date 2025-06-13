PureVPN’s Research Reveals a Blind Spot in Cybersecurity: The Password Manager-VPN Gap

A new research study by PureVPN – a global leader in user privacy and business security, safeguarding digital freedom for over 18 years – reveals a critical oversight in cybersecurity: while many users rely on password managers and VPNs independently, the lack of integration between them leaves room for dual-vector attacks, which simultaneously target credentials and network access.

To address this, PureVPN has introduced an integrated Password Manager , now accessible within the PureVPN app, designed to consolidate credential management and network protection into a seamless, encrypted ecosystem. Alongside this, PureVPN is offering a free Credential Leak Checker that enables users to quickly assess if their personal information has appeared in known breaches – a vital step toward understanding and reducing exposure.

Drawing on an analysis of over 1.5 million records from data breaches between 2023 and 2025, the study identifies a recurring pattern of cyberattacks, where cybercriminals exploit both credential vulnerabilities and exposed network traffic simultaneously – an attack vector overlooked by standalone tools.

The Overlap That’s Being Overlooked

The study found that 22-35% of the high-impact breaches involve the simultaneous exploitation of weak or leaked credentials and unsecured networks. These breaches disproportionately affected users with elevated risk profiles, such as journalists, crypto holders, and influencers, often resulting in data theft, account hijacking, or financial loss.

Key findings:

Journalists face a 40% annual breach risk, especially in targeted campaigns using phishing and device-level surveillance.

Cryptocurrency users lose an average of 8% of holdings annually due to IP exposure or credential compromise.

Influencers see a 35% risk of account takeover, typically due to credential reuse and unsecured app integrations.

Closing the Critical Gap with Integrated Security and Usability

PureVPN’s in-app Password Manager seamlessly closes the gap that standalone password managers leave open. Built natively within the PureVPN app, it bridges the disconnect between securing the network layer and providing extra protection to Password Manager’s encrypted data.

Moreover, by combining secure password management with Always-On VPN and Dark Web Monitoring in a single, unified ecosystem, PureVPN ensures users are protected on multiple fronts, without needing to switch apps. These features work together to protect users’ identities and networks, advancing PureVPN’s mission to strengthen user privacy, device security, and identity and access management (IAM).

The key features of PureVPN’s Password Manager include a password generator for creating strong, unique passwords; auto-fill and auto-sync to streamline access and keep data consistent across devices; a password health checker that lets users know about weak passwords; and auto-lock functionality that secures Password Manager after inactivity. All data is protected with advanced encryption and a zero-knowledge architecture, ensuring PureVPN cannot access users’ sensitive data.

