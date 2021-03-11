PRSA-NY Announces Early Bird Submissions for the 34th Annual Big Apple Awards

Organization Expands Awards From New York Region, Now Accepting Nationwide Submissions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigAppleAwards–PRSA-NY today announced early bird submissions for the 34th Annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala. From now through May 7, organizations and independent PR practitioners can save $100.00 off their entries for the 2021 Big Apple Campaign Awards and the 15 Under 35 Awards. All entries are due on May 28, 2021.





“We are pleased to offer early bird opportunities for agency and individual practitioners, who are leading the PR industry during an unprecedented time in our industry,” said Andrew Graham, President, PRSA-NY. “This year’s Big Apple Awards will be centered around purpose, and how the fast-evolving PR environment and cultural shifts have accelerated the demand for organizations to make a meaningful impact with stakeholders.”

PRSA-NY is planning for the Big Apple Awards to be a hybrid experience of virtual and in-person programming for attendees occurring in September 2021. While a majority of the event will be virtual, there could be in-person programs for attendees to safely commemorate their Big Apple Awards while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. PRSA-NY will continue to assess the landscape to ensure a safe and secure experience for all participating attendees.

The Big Apple Awards that are open for early bird submission and their corresponding descriptions and costs are the following:

2021 Big Apple Campaign Awards

Including: PR Campaign Awards, In-House Communications Awards, and Media Group Awards.



The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America established the Big Apple Awards program in 1988 to encourage excellence in public relations. The program has evolved to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry and continues to celebrate the exciting and innovative successes of talented professionals working in the heart of the communications universe. Today, a Big Apple Award is known as one of the highest honors bestowed in public relations and in recognition, submissions will be open to work of PR practitioners across the US from this year forward.

2021 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards (Part of the Big Apple Awards)

Younger professionals are having more influence and impact than ever on the daily operations and long-term future of public relations. The PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards – the first awards for the Greater New York PR community’s foremost talent and emerging leaders, awarded by the New York PR community – recognizes young leaders for their hard work and innovation.

Public relations organizations and individual practitioners can submit their campaigns up to three categories and save additional costs on the overall awards. The early bird deadline and pricing, and the regular deadline and pricing is the following:

Early Bird Deadline – Save $100 Early Bird Member – 1 Category Entry $400 Early Bird Member – 2 Category Entries $725 Early Bird Member – 3 Category Entries $1,050 Early Bird Non-Member – 1 Category Entry $450 Early Bird Non-Member – 2 Category Entries $825 Early Bird Non-Member – 3 Category Entries $1,200 Regular Deadline Member – 1 Category Entry $500 Member – 2 Category Entries $925 Member – 3 Category Entries $1,350 Non-Member – 1 Category Entry $550 Non-Member – 2 Category Entries $1,025 Non-Member – 3 Category Entries $1,500

“In 2020, we witnessed the power of public relations, as we reworked campaigns and strategies to adapt to our quickly changing world,” said Casey Sheets, Senior Director, PRSA-NY’s Big Apple Awards. “This change also taught us myriad lessons on how to be efficient and purposeful communicators, and we’re excited to have the chance to honor our communities’ efforts in September. This year’s awards represent today’s business landscape, and we are excited for PRSA to see what’s in store.”

To submit your work, campaigns, and other related materials for the early bird deadline, you can visit the PRSA-NY website at https://www.prsany.org/page/BigAppleAwards.

About PRSA-NY



The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and for membership details, go to prsany.org.

