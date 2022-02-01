Prosperity Financial Group Promotes Teen Suicide Prevention at 7th Annual Golf Tournament

From the Fairway to A Brighter Day: Prosperity Financial Group Merges Financial Success with Life-Changing Philanthropy for Teens

San Ramon, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2023) – Prosperity Financial Group, an award-winning financial services firm with a reputation for personalized client services and a people-first approach, is proud to announce its 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of A Brighter Day charity. This event aims to raise awareness and funds for teen mental health and suicide prevention initiatives while uniting financial professionals, clients, and the San Francisco East Bay community in camaraderie and philanthropy.

The thriving partnership between Prosperity Financial Group and A Brighter Day is a testament to their shared mission of supporting and uplifting the local community. The annual golf tournaments have had a significant impact, providing essential resources and services to teens in need. Elliot Kallen, CEO of Prosperity Financial Group and the founder of A Brighter Day, says that his company’s core values have always been deeply rooted in philanthropy.

“Whether it’s through supporting local synagogues, churches, or other community organizations, our firm has consistently placed a strong emphasis on giving back. It is our belief that by investing in the well-being of our community, we foster a brighter future not only for ourselves but for generations to come.”

Elliot Kallen, CEO of Prosperity Financial Group and Founder of A Brighter Day

Participants of the charity golf tournament can look forward to a day filled with networking opportunities, friendly competition, and a shared passion for supporting a vital cause. With all proceeds from the event directly supporting A Brighter Day’s programs and initiatives, attendees can feel confident that their involvement is making a meaningful impact on the lives of local teens.

Prosperity Financial Group’s commitment to the San Ramon community through its charitable endeavors enriches its role as financial advisor for clients. Their philanthropic efforts have demonstrated a strong sense of empathy, understanding, and social responsibility-all of which are essential qualities in building lasting client relationships. Clients can trust that the same care and dedication Prosperity Financial Group puts into their community work are also reflected in their financial advising services.

Potential players and sponsors are encouraged to register for the golf tournament and help spread the word about the event. The tournament will take place on June 12th at Crow Canyon Country Club. Registration and sponsorship package details can be found at https://abrighterday.info/2023-charity-golf-tournament/. By participating in the event, attendees can make a significant impact on the lives of struggling teens in the community.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Elliot Kallen, please contact: [email protected]

About Prosperity Financial Group:

Prosperity Financial Group is an independent financial services firm based in San Ramon, CA. They offer personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses, and are committed to giving back to their community through philanthropic endeavors. Most recently, Prosperity Financial Group has won the 2022 Worldwide Finance Award for the Most Trusted Asset Management Company in Northern California.

For more information visit https://prosperityfinancialgroup.com/. For more information visit https://abrighterday.info/.

For wealth management inquiries visit https://prosperityfinancialgroup.com/contact/.

To book an appointment with Elliot visit https://prosperityfinancialgroup.com/book-your-appointment/.

