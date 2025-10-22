Prospect Ridge Announces Formation of Technical Advisory Committee and Granting of Share Purchase Options

Recording of October 16 town hall now available on website

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Prospect Ridge”) (CSE:PRR)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is pleased to announce the formation of a technical advisory committee to strengthen Prospect Ridge’s geological, exploration and business acumen as the pace of the Company’s British Columbia exploration efforts increase. The technical advisory committee includes Excalibur, Castle and Camelot vendors and co-founders of Equity Exploration Consultants Inc. Henry Awmack and David Caulfield and Mark Baknes, former Prospect Ridge Director and current Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine Exploration Inc. Michael Michaud and retired Chief Executive Officer of Procon Mining & Tunneling Ltd., John McVey. As noted in their biographies, each of these distinguished individuals have had a lengthy and successful career in exploration, development and mine building that will be invaluable to Prospect Ridge.

CEO Comment

Len Brownlie, President and CEO of Prospect Ridge commented: “Prospect Ridge is incredibly fortunate to be able to access the expertise of our new Technical Advisory Committee. The technical proficiency of property vendors Henry, David and Mark has always been a foundation of their work and their familiarity with these projects is to our great advantage. Michael brings a wealth of exploration and mine development experience and John was, until his recent retirement, CEO of one of the largest underground contract miners in Canada with a wealth of contacts, First Nations engagement and permitting knowledge. The collective interest of these committee members in assisting Prospect Ridge is a vote of confidence in our projects and our approach to exploration. We look forward to collaborating with the Advisory Committee as we progress our exploration efforts.

Technical Advisory Committee Biographies

Henry Awmack and David Caulfield

Henry Awmack and David Caulfield co-founded Equity Exploration Consultants in 1987. Equity is now one of Canada’s top independent mineral exploration consultancies.

Henry co-managed Equity for 26 years and has extensive experience evaluating mineral properties and their exploration potential. He made the initial property examination of the Petaquilla copper-gold porphyry prospect (now the Cobre Panama mine) in Panama in 1992, discovered the Brazo satellite deposit and co-managed the early stage fieldwork and drilling of Petaquilla. Henry has run extensive mapping, fieldwork and drill programs in a variety of geological environments and assessed mineral properties throughout the world for their exploration potential with a special focus on economic porphyry deposits.

David Caulfield was co-founder of Rimfire Minerals Corporation and he played an integral role in building the company and it’s business through its strategic partnerships. David was a director of Orogen Royalties Corp. David was also a co-founder, shareholder and Chairman of C3 Alliance Corp., a privately held consulting firm which facilitates mutually beneficial relationships between Indigenous Peoples and resource sector businesses. In an extensive volunteer capacity, David served as the 2005 President of the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia (AME BC) and David played a role in the creation of Geoscience BC and served as a Director and Vice Chair until 2014.

Mark Baknes MSc., P.Geo.

Mark has over thirty-five years of hands-on exploration experience with major and junior explorers as well as consulting groups with much of his career focussed on porphyry deposits in the northern Cordillera and within the Golden Triangle. Mark was the former Vice-President of Exploration for Kiska Metals and was the winner of the H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award (2003 AME BC), honouring excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration, for his contributions to the discovery of the past producing Wolverine volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit.

John McVey, P. Eng .

John is an engineering and construction industry executive whose career spans more than 35 years in the mining, energy, and power industries in Canada as well as internationally. John was CEO of Procon Mining & Tunneling (2015-2024) and, upon retirement, now serves as an independent consultant in the energy and resources sector. Prior to Procon, John held executive and senior management positions with Bechtel, Bantrel, SNC-Lavalin and Kilborn Engineering. John has B.A.Sc. and M.A.Sc. degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and is a licensed professional engineer in Ontario and Alberta. He has completed the Queen’s Executive Development Program and the Institute of Corporate Directors, Directors Education Program, obtaining the ICD.D designation from the Institute.

Michael Michaud. P.Geo.

Michael is a Professional Geologist with over 30 years of experience in developing and implementing exploration strategies across North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Michael is currently the President of Red Pine Exploration and has previously served as Chief Geologist at Iamgold Corp., Vice-President of Exploration at St Andrew Goldfields and Wesdome Gold Mines, Principal at SRK Consulting Inc., and Chief Geologist at North American Palladium.

Stock Option Grants

Prospect Ridge has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 1,200,000 common shares to certain directors, officers, consultants and advisors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

Town Hall Video

Shareholders and interested parties who missed the Company’s townhall on October 16, 2025 may now view a recording of the event on the Company website, www.prospectridgeresources.com

First Nations Land Acknowledgement

Prospect Ridge acknowledges the traditional territories on which its projects are situated:

Castle: Tahltan and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations.

Excalibur: Lake Babine First Nation.

Camelot: Williams Lake First Nation, Xatsull First Nation, Neskonlith Indian Band, North Shuswap Tribal Council and Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band.

Holy Grail and Knauss Creek: Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs and Kitselas First Nation.

The Company is committed to building constructive, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with First Nations based on trust, transparency and collaboration.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of properties in the Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo regions of north-central British Columbia that have the potential to become the next large copper/gold porphyry discovery across this vastly under-explored region.

